Why Davido initially ignored K24 TV's prank article & what pushed him to take action

In a revealing interview on Sway in the Morning, hosted by U.S.-based radio station Shade 45, Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido spoke about what led him to take legal action against a Kenyan media house.

Davido shared candid insights into the personal and professional pressures that led him to take legal action against Mediamax's K24 TV after an April Fools' joke falsely claimed he was arrested for drug possession.

Davido initially planned to overlook the incident, seeing it as just another April Fools' prank.

However, the prank, which claimed his arrest at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with narcotics on his private jet, quickly escalated into a more severe issue when he received a concerned call from his father.

Davido speaks during an interview on Sway in the Morning

"My dad was calling me asking, 'Where you at?' I'm like, I'm in Nigeria, I'm home," Davido recounted to Sway.

The intensity of his father's concern made him rethink his unbothered approach.

Realizing the broader implications of the situation, Davido highlighted the potential damage such rumors could do to his international travel and his reputation.

"And at first, I was like nah I'm not gonna report it, just let it go its April Fools and my dad was like no because you can fly to any country now and then they bring 20 police to check you," Davido shared.

This risk pushed him to pursue legal recourse to protect his image and prevent similar issues in the future.

"I'm taking legal action because it might just go the wrong way if we just don't," he explained.

Through his lawyer, Davido is demanding;

Removal of Defamatory Content - Davido demanded that K24 TV remove all defamatory and disparaging remarks about him from their platforms. Cease and Desist from Defamation - He requested the media outlet to stop publishing any defamatory statements about him, whether made by the outlet or third parties. Public Apology - Davido required K24 TV to issue an unconditional public apology for the distress and damage caused by the false article. Admission of Liability - He asked the media house to admit liability for defaming him, which would be a precursor to determining the damages owed. Compensation for Legal Fees - Finally, Davido sought compensation for the attorney fees and other legal costs incurred in addressing the false report.

Pulse Live Kenya

Davido's influential father Dr. Adedeji Adeleke

Davido's father is Dr. Adedeji Adeleke who is also as a business magnate, philanthropist, and university founder.

A Business Titan

Dr. Adedeji Adeleke is the founder and president of Adeleke University in Ede, Osun State, and the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited, which specializes in investments across sectors such as banking, steel, power, and energy.

His business acumen has not only built a family empire but also set a standard of excellence and hard work for his children.

Philanthropy and Education

Beyond business, Dr. Adeleke is a noted philanthropist. His contributions to education in Nigeria are significant, having established Adeleke University under a mission to provide top-tier education accessible to all.

Pulse Ghana

His philanthropic efforts extend to various scholarships and donations to underprivileged students, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community.

Influence on Davido

Davido often credits his father for his business mindset and work ethic. In several interviews, he has mentioned how his father’s achievements and lessons have inspired him to strive for success and contribute positively to society.