Why I was sold for Sh769m but didn't get any of the money - Olunga

Speaking during a recent interview with Jalang’o, Olunga explained that players do not have rights to transfer fees paid by clubs.

“The club has invested in you and it needs to recoup the money like any other business,” the footballer said.

The 26-year-old striker left Kashiwa Reysol of Japan in January 2021 after two seasons in the country. He scored 61 goals in about 72 matches at the club.

Reysol had bought him for Sh200 million and sold him for Sh700 million.

“I played the season’s final game on January 4, and boarded a flight to Kenya but on the way I was called to Qatar and the next day I had signed the contract," he revealed.

Al-Duhali had the option of negotiating the transfer fee but opted to buy out his contract.

How do football transfers work?

His former club did not want to let him go but Al Duhail triggered his buy out clause and they had no choice.

Transfer fees are usually paid by one club to another and players don’t get any of the money.

Michael Olunga Ogada in Action (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

However players are usually offered signing bonuses which is also a hefty amount of money.

By the time news broke that Olunga had moved to Qatar he had already been included in the club’s lineup for the next game.

For Olunga to agree to the move the payment terms must have been favourable.

“According to FIFA, if you have a buyout clause, and another club triggers it, the club where you are has no say and the decision is solely in the hands of the player,” he explained.

Ex-Kenya coach Bobby Williamson said in a past interview that Olunga’s move is likely to set him up for life in terms of earnings.