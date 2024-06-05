Kenyans, it's time to end online bullying: Targeting Raburu's 'performance' is absurd

Cyberbullying has become a significant issue in Kenya, with many celebrities experiencing trolling and harsh criticism from their fans.

Media personality Willis Raburu is one of the most prominent figures to have faced this online abuse.

His journey highlights the impact of cyberbullying and the steps he has taken to overcome it.

Willis Raburu - They talked about my body parts

Willis Raburu has been open about his painful experiences with cyberbullying, particularly related to his struggles with weight.

In a recent conversation on Kiss 100, he revealed the extent of the trolling he endured, with people making derogatory comments about his body and even insinuating that his weight affected his 'performance' in bed.

"For a long time, I didn’t look at myself in the mirror... Especially when you wake up and realize you are growing. I had to move the car seat back, change my wardrobe, and wear bigger clothes that didn’t expose my tummy.

"They talked about my body parts and my performance, which I don’t even know how they know about. I wouldn’t even use fire emojis because one time someone told me to use that fire to burn my fats," Raburu shared.

Despite the hurtful comments, Raburu continued to post pictures online. However, the trolling persisted. "Even to date, I still post pictures, and people who are just new on the street and looking for something to say still comment 'unfat'."

Raburu's gastric bypass surgery

In May 2022, motivated to end the stigma and improve his health, Willis Raburu decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery.

This decision came after numerous attempts to lose weight with various fitness trainers. Raburu wanted to address the misconception that the surgery was merely a shortcut and show that it could be a positive step towards better health.

Post-surgery, Raburu has experienced significant improvements in his self-esteem and overall well-being. He now feels an uplifting sense of confidence when he dresses up and looks at himself in the mirror.

The role of society in cyberbullying

Cyberbullying is a global issue, but its intensity in Kenya is particularly alarming. When individuals break down due to negative comments, it often results from societal pressure and how they are perceived by others, leading to severe emotional distress.

It's time to put an end to this bullying. We've seen that even in online 'wars' with other countries, they eventually surrender.

This shows just how harsh Kenya's keyboard warriors can be. Shouldn't we be supporting and encouraging others, especially when they are striving to improve their situations?

While it's acceptable to critique someone's work, it's important to remember that they are human too. And consider this: if the roles were reversed, would you be able to handle the pressure?