Winnie Bwire: Mother’s touching tribute to her only child’s battles & triumphs

Her death has left a profound impact on her family, friends, colleagues, and fans.

Late Winnie Bwire's homecoming & farewell

On September 8, Winnie’s body was flown back to Kenya, and on September 20, she was laid to rest in her hometown of Mumias, Kakamega County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winnie Bwire's body arrives in Kenya for burial Pulse Live Kenya

The emotional burial on September 21 attracted hundreds of mourners who gathered to bid their final goodbyes to the talented actress.

During the ceremony, her mother delivered a heartfelt tribute, sharing insights into Winnie’s life that many may not have known. She reflected on the legacy her daughter left behind, which will continue to inspire others.

Mum to late Winnie Bwire reveals she is a cancer survivor

Winnie’s mother revealed that she herself is a cancer survivor, having battled breast cancer since 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Mimi ndiye nlikuwa caregiverwa Winnie... Am also a breast cancer survivor of 2015. So this journey I know it very well. In her childhood she was a smart kid, a peaceful and cleaned and organised more than me. Started acting at Kindergarten," she recalled.

She fondly remembered Winnie’s childhood, describing her as a smart, peaceful, and organised child, even more so than herself.

However, Winnie faced challenges growing up. “She was bullied a lot because she was so dark. Some called her Sudanese or cheusi,” her mother explained. Growing up among five boys, she learned to be resilient, teaching Winnie how to fight back against bullies.

Winnie Bwire: A mother’s touching tribute to her only child’s battles & triumph Pulse Live Kenya

A black doll they bought from Germany helped Winnie embrace her African identity and gain confidence in her skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Having been brought up among 5 boys myself, some who you saw and others who are late, they taught me how to be a tomboy. They taught me how to fight and I also taught her how to fight. We bought her a black dolly from Germany to know that being African is also nice and out of that she became confident in her skin. She knew what she wanted... she said.

Winnie was not just a talented actress; she was also a focused businesswoman. “She made gift cards and thank-you cards to earn pocket money. She was a furniture maker and an interior designer,” her mother said, adding that Winnie would sew her own clothes as well as for others.

“I was blessed with one child, but she presented as if I had ten,” her mother reflected, highlighting the immense love and joy Winnie brought into her life. She also shared touching anecdotes about Winnie’s beauty, particularly her striking eyes and her physical appearance.

"Some of the things that stood out in her was her darkness... For those who are here please don't bleach, if you have then turn back. We would love you just the way you are.

"Another thing that was her asset was her eyes... They were very beautiful... Another thing that was an asset but later became a liability and she couldn't let it go was her breasts. She had these big beautiful breasts and just telling her to cut it was a very difficult thing to come to terms with," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Mum to late Winnie reveal daughter had a breast cyst at 14 years

Winnie’s battle with cancer began when she was just 14 years old, after she discovered a cyst in her breast. Initially, doctors reassured her family that it would resolve itself after she had children.

Unfortunately, the situation worsened over time. "It became so bad at certain point that the pain did not go away. That's when she went for check up and it was confirmed that she had cancer. By the time we went to Turkey it was in her brain, lymph, liver and the stomach...

"She deteriorated in the third month. In Turkey we dint have much time coz thing were not looking good. In that time while we were waiting for treatment she told me she had a conversation with God. She said she told God that 'If am going to die, let it be now because am going through much pain. But if am going to survive then am ready to hold on. But if am going to go through this pain and still die then let it be now," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her final days, she had a profound conversation with God. “She told me that if she was going to die, let it be now because she was in so much pain. But if she was going to survive, she was ready to hold on,” her mother recounted.

Sultana actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the grim circumstances, her mother encouraged Winnie to maintain hope. However, she lost her daughter two days later, leaving behind a legacy that her mother is committed to carrying on.

How Winnie Bwire's mum will carry on her legacy

Winnie’s mother announced plans to start a foundation in her daughter’s memory, aimed at supporting those battling cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We began the first phase of paying NHIF cover for cancer patients,” she revealed, highlighting her desire to create awareness about the challenges faced by caregivers. As a survivor and caregiver herself, she aims to work closely with those in similar situations.

Winnie’s father also mourned her loss, remembering her as a disciplined individual who paid great attention to detail. He shared that Winnie was not just his daughter but also his friend and confidant.

Winnie Bwire's father Edmund Kwena Pulse Live Kenya