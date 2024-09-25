The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lulu Hassan gets her flowers for dressing Winnie Bwire's family at last farewell

Lynet Okumu

Winnie Bwire's mother, Stella Auka, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude, highlighting the special roles played by Lulu Hassan, Jiffy Pictures, Mombasa County, and others in giving her late daughter hope and a dignified send-off.

Winnie Bwire’s mum thanks Lulu Hassan for her role in helping the family & giving support
Winnie Bwire’s mum thanks Lulu Hassan for her role in helping the family & giving support
  • Winnie Bwire's mother expressed gratitude for the support received after her daughter's passing
  • Winnie lost her battle with cancer while receiving treatment in Istanbul, Turkey
  • Citizen TV and Lulu Hassan's company Jiffy Pictures played crucial roles.

Recommended articles

The mother of the late Winnie Bwire, fondly remembered for her role as Dida on the popular TV show 'Sultana', has expressed her gratitude to all those who supported her family during the difficult time following her daughter's passing.

Winnie Bwire tragically lost her battle with cancer on September 5, 2024, while receiving treatment in Istanbul, Turkey.

On September 8, Winnie's body was flown back to Kenya, where preparations were made for her final resting place. On September 20, she was laid to rest in her hometown of Mumias, Kakamega County.

ADVERTISEMENT
Winifred Bwire Ndubi
Winifred Bwire Ndubi Winifred Bwire Ndubi Pulse Live Kenya

In a video shared on Bwire Ndubi's YouTube channel on September 24, Winnie's mother Stella Auka, took the time to thank the many people and organisations who helped the family during the difficult time of her illness, treatment, and funeral arrangements.

She spoke with deep appreciation for the kindness and generosity shown by so many.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the first organisations she acknowledged was Citizen TV, who played a crucial role in helping the family raise funds for Winnie's medical treatment.

"I want to thank Citizen TV. They gave us coverage and a platform to raise funds. They were there and volunteered, and we are very thankful and grateful," Winnie's mother said.

She also extended her heartfelt thanks to Sultana producer Lulu Hassan and her company Jiffy Pictures. Lulu Hassan was instrumental in organising and driving the fundraising efforts to support Winnie's treatment. “I want to thank Lulu Hassan and Jiffy Pictures for having driven the fund drive and mobilising people to come and help us for the first time and the second time. We are really grateful,” she added.

Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan
Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Lulu Hassan's support didn’t end there. Winnie's mother mentioned how Lulu took care of the family during the final send-off, even providing clothing for the family to wear at the burial ceremony. “She is the one who dressed us even at the last send-off rite of Bwire. You are a true daughter, and thank you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Winnie's mother also expressed her gratitude to the Governor of Mombasa and the County Speaker, Harun Khatri, who had supported the family during their difficult journey.

She mentioned that Harun Khatri had provided tickets for their first trip to Turkey for Winnie's treatment.

Governor of Mombasa, who came during the fundraiser, and the County Speaker of Mombasa, Harun Khatri, gave us tickets to and from Turkey during our first visit. Thank you. You did us well,” she said.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir during a past meeting
Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the organisations and officials who helped, Winnie's mother was deeply moved by the outpouring of support from fans and the general public.

Many fans had contributed financially, offered prayers, and sent messages of encouragement throughout Winnie's illness and treatment journey.

“I want to thank the fans for their financial support and for their prayers. Without you people, we couldn't have reached this far. Because of you, we were able to raise the funds. We are really thankful for you,” she said, acknowledging how the collective efforts of the fans played a significant role in making sure Winnie received the treatment and dignified send-off she deserved.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

2 content creators who have won most Pulse Influencer Awards

2 content creators who have won most Pulse Influencer Awards

Lulu Hassan gets her flowers for dressing Winnie Bwire's family at last farewell

Lulu Hassan gets her flowers for dressing Winnie Bwire's family at last farewell

Samidoh officially cuts ties with manager & longtime friend

Samidoh officially cuts ties with manager & longtime friend

This silence is killing - Milly WaJesus shares real reason behind 1-week silence

This silence is killing - Milly WaJesus shares real reason behind 1-week silence

Obinna’s encounter with lady accusing him of fathering, neglecting a child

Obinna’s encounter with lady accusing him of fathering, neglecting a child

I’m richer than her! - Salasya claps back after Huddah snubbed his Sh10K

I’m richer than her! - Salasya claps back after Huddah snubbed his Sh10K

Diamond Platnumz's mysterious P Diddy story resurfaces as he teases new collabo

Diamond Platnumz's mysterious P Diddy story resurfaces as he teases new collabo

Chris Kaiga's major reflection on relationship with Joanna Kinuthia Post-breakup

Chris Kaiga's major reflection on relationship with Joanna Kinuthia Post-breakup

Cheating allegations surface as Keranta confirms breakup with Flaqo

Cheating allegations surface as Keranta confirms breakup with Flaqo

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ivy Chelimo in the company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Ivy Chelimo on 2 years in DP’s office, why she chose communication over law

YY Comedian

Comedian YY expresses heartache after losing close family member

Akothee

They do not have shares - Akothee disassociates her brand from family

Massage therapist Steve, popularly known as Wakaniaru

Is Wakaniaru’s 'I hate children' comment matter of opinion or a step too far?