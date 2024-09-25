Lulu Hassan gets her flowers for dressing Winnie Bwire's family at last farewell

- Winnie Bwire's mother expressed gratitude for the support received after her daughter's passing
- Winnie lost her battle with cancer while receiving treatment in Istanbul, Turkey
- Citizen TV and Lulu Hassan's company Jiffy Pictures played crucial roles.
Winnie Bwire's mother, Stella Auka, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude, highlighting the special roles played by Lulu Hassan, Jiffy Pictures, Mombasa County, and others in giving her late daughter hope and a dignified send-off.
The mother of the late Winnie Bwire, fondly remembered for her role as Dida on the popular TV show 'Sultana', has expressed her gratitude to all those who supported her family during the difficult time following her daughter's passing.
Winnie Bwire tragically lost her battle with cancer on September 5, 2024, while receiving treatment in Istanbul, Turkey.
On September 8, Winnie's body was flown back to Kenya, where preparations were made for her final resting place. On September 20, she was laid to rest in her hometown of Mumias, Kakamega County.
In a video shared on Bwire Ndubi's YouTube channel on September 24, Winnie's mother Stella Auka, took the time to thank the many people and organisations who helped the family during the difficult time of her illness, treatment, and funeral arrangements.
She spoke with deep appreciation for the kindness and generosity shown by so many.
Mum to late Winnie Bwire shares special thanks to Citizen TV & Lulu Hassan
One of the first organisations she acknowledged was Citizen TV, who played a crucial role in helping the family raise funds for Winnie's medical treatment.
"I want to thank Citizen TV. They gave us coverage and a platform to raise funds. They were there and volunteered, and we are very thankful and grateful," Winnie's mother said.
She also extended her heartfelt thanks to Sultana producer Lulu Hassan and her company Jiffy Pictures. Lulu Hassan was instrumental in organising and driving the fundraising efforts to support Winnie's treatment. “I want to thank Lulu Hassan and Jiffy Pictures for having driven the fund drive and mobilising people to come and help us for the first time and the second time. We are really grateful,” she added.
Lulu Hassan's support didn’t end there. Winnie's mother mentioned how Lulu took care of the family during the final send-off, even providing clothing for the family to wear at the burial ceremony. “She is the one who dressed us even at the last send-off rite of Bwire. You are a true daughter, and thank you.”
Appreciation for the Mombasa county government
Winnie's mother also expressed her gratitude to the Governor of Mombasa and the County Speaker, Harun Khatri, who had supported the family during their difficult journey.
She mentioned that Harun Khatri had provided tickets for their first trip to Turkey for Winnie's treatment.
“Governor of Mombasa, who came during the fundraiser, and the County Speaker of Mombasa, Harun Khatri, gave us tickets to and from Turkey during our first visit. Thank you. You did us well,” she said.
A big thank you to fans & well-wishers
In addition to the organisations and officials who helped, Winnie's mother was deeply moved by the outpouring of support from fans and the general public.
Many fans had contributed financially, offered prayers, and sent messages of encouragement throughout Winnie's illness and treatment journey.
“I want to thank the fans for their financial support and for their prayers. Without you people, we couldn't have reached this far. Because of you, we were able to raise the funds. We are really thankful for you,” she said, acknowledging how the collective efforts of the fans played a significant role in making sure Winnie received the treatment and dignified send-off she deserved.