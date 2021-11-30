RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wizkid named artist of the year by Apple Music

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Other winners at the awards are Aya Nakamura, who was Artist of The Year in France, and H.E.R, who was named Songwriter of The Year.

Wizkid named artist of the year by Apple Music. (Apple Music)
Wizkid named artist of the year by Apple Music. (Apple Music)

On November 29, 2021, Apple Music announced winners from its annual Apple Music Award. Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid was named Artist of The Year (Africa), while The Weekend was named Artist of The Year globally.

Recommended articles

Wizkid's excerpt reads, "Singer-songwriter Wizkid is one of Africa’s biggest crossover acts, having worked with Drake, Skepta, and Chris Brown, among others. The Nigerian musician first found regional success in 2011 with the massively popular single “Holla at Your Boy,” which appeared on his debut album, “Superstar.” Wizkid went global in 2016 after his collaboration with Drake on “One Dance,” which soared to the top of the charts in 15 countries.

"Between 2019 and 2020, Wizkid was featured in Beyoncé’s projects “The Lion King: The Gift” and its companion piece, “Black Is King.” In October 2020, he released “Made in Lagos,” his critically acclaimed and most commercially successful album, which included his hit song “Essence,” a track that gained 125 million plays on Apple Music and over 2.8 million Shazams.

"This past year, he’s been the most streamed African artist on the continent on Apple Music and ranked on the Daily Top 100 charts in 60 countries, in addition to his monthly plays on Apple Music growing by more than 250 percent outside of Africa. He’s also been featured on Apple Music’s Today’s Hits and R&B Now playlists, and he’s a frequent guest on Apple Music Radio shows, including “Africa Now Radio,” “The Ebro Show,” “New Music Daily with Zane Lowe,” and “OVO SOUND RADIO.”

“Thank you to Apple Music for this award,” Wizkid speaks about winning the award. “It’s a blessing to get to do what I do, and I’m proud to be representing for Africa.”

Other winners at the awards are Aya Nakamura, who was Artist of The Year in France, and H.E.R, who was named Songwriter of The Year.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wizkid named artist of the year by Apple Music

Wizkid named artist of the year by Apple Music

We asked Kenyans to rate Diana B's debut single, they held nothing back

We asked Kenyans to rate Diana B's debut single, they held nothing back

Diana Marua releases her first rap song, unveils new stage name [Video]

Diana Marua releases her first rap song, unveils new stage name [Video]

Bahati, Prince Indah & more to attend Boomplay’s Artistes Forum in Nairobi

Bahati, Prince Indah & more to attend Boomplay’s Artistes Forum in Nairobi

Benzema survives nasty road accident [Photos]

Benzema survives nasty road accident [Photos]

Singer Dela and Dr hubby announce they are expecting their first child [Photos]

Singer Dela and Dr hubby announce they are expecting their first child [Photos]

Rev Lucy Natasha engaged to bae she's been seeing for 1 year [Photos]

Rev Lucy Natasha engaged to bae she's been seeing for 1 year [Photos]

Rick Ross posts teaser about Hamisa Mobetto's birthday after saucy Dubai trip [SCREENSHOT]

Rick Ross posts teaser about Hamisa Mobetto's birthday after saucy Dubai trip [SCREENSHOT]

Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto video, Vera Sidika steps out looking snatched month after giving birth & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto video, Vera Sidika steps out looking snatched month after giving birth & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Trending

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka and his wife Sophie

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan

Terence 'Papa Freddy' makes debut on Citizen TV’s Zora & fans can’t keep calm

Actor and Comedian Terence Creative

Joey Muthengi sets the record straight on claims that she is married

Former Citizen TV Presenter Joey Muthengi