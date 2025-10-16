Following Raila Odinga's passing, Kenyan entertainers have stepped forward, their actions underscoring intersections between cultural expression and national leadership.

These gestures show how public figures from the creative world draw inspiration from Odinga's resilience, using platforms to amplify his influence on Kenyans who viewed him as an advocate for justice and unity.

Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi visited Ida Odinga at the family residence in Karen, Nairobi, soon after the news broke.

Omondi's ties to the Odinga family are forged through mutual support in hardships.

In 2024, Odinga visited Omondi's home following the death of his brother, Fred Omondi, and attended the funeral, demonstrating a bond beyond politics and entertainment.

Bolo Bespoke

While searches yielded no confirmation of a visit by designer Bolo Bespoke following Odinga's death, his previous engagements with Ida Odinga, such as an appearance at her office in June 2025 with flowers and showcasing a vehicle, reflect respect from the fashion and lifestyle sector. Such interactions have celebrated Odinga's family milestones, blending style with admiration for leadership that championed inclusivity.

Prince Indah

Ohangla musician Prince Indah honoured Odinga by immortalising his name in music, releasing a track titled 'TRIBUTE TO RT. HON RAILA ODINGA' on October 16.

Indah's connection to Odinga dates to performances at family events, including the couple's 50th wedding anniversary in 2023, where his music accompanied the celebrations.

Butita

Comedian Eddie Butita cited Raila as 'one of Kenya's most enduring sons, highlighting the former Prime Minister's struggle in chase of his dream of a just and united Kenya.

