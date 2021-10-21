Xtian Dela & girlfriend Fatma Banj welcome their first child together

In an update, Dela mentioned that their bundle of joy arrived at exactly 11:24am on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

“11:24 AM. I LOVE YOU

@FatmahBanj “ shared Xtian Dela.

The safe delivery of Ms Banj come months after the couple went public with their pregnancy.

The Announcement

On August 9, Dela announced that Fatma was 7 months into the pregnancy. At that particular time, the two love birds had managed to keep the news away from the public eye for 7 months.

In his announcement, Ndela confessed how Banj had changed his life since they started dating, and now almost transitioning into becoming a family man.

“Can’t believe it’s already 7 months down the line. You have CHANGED me a LOT @_fatmah_banj_ .

You’ve given me happiness, given me peace, made me laugh, cry, smile, challenged me mentally and business wise, you’ve become a true BEST friend and now you’ve given me the BEST gift a man can ask for…You’ve made me a DAD.

I’ve turned a new leaf. Clean shave, more mature and focused thanks to YOU @_fatmah_banj_” reads part of Xtian’s post.

The blogger went on to apologize to all the people he has ever wronged saying he is a changed man whose focus will be on family and politics.