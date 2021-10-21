RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Xtian Dela & girlfriend Fatma Banj welcome their first child together

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations

Blogger Xtian Dela is the newest celebrity Dad in town after welcoming his first child with girlfriend Fatma Banj.

In an update, Dela mentioned that their bundle of joy arrived at exactly 11:24am on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

“11:24 AM. I LOVE YOU

@FatmahBanj “ shared Xtian Dela.

The safe delivery of Ms Banj come months after the couple went public with their pregnancy.

The Announcement

On August 9, Dela announced that Fatma was 7 months into the pregnancy. At that particular time, the two love birds had managed to keep the news away from the public eye for 7 months.

In his announcement, Ndela confessed how Banj had changed his life since they started dating, and now almost transitioning into becoming a family man.

“Can’t believe it’s already 7 months down the line. You have CHANGED me a LOT @_fatmah_banj_ .

You’ve given me happiness, given me peace, made me laugh, cry, smile, challenged me mentally and business wise, you’ve become a true BEST friend and now you’ve given me the BEST gift a man can ask for…You’ve made me a DAD.

I’ve turned a new leaf. Clean shave, more mature and focused thanks to YOU @_fatmah_banj_ reads part of Xtian’s post.

The blogger went on to apologize to all the people he has ever wronged saying he is a changed man whose focus will be on family and politics.

He noted that he is optimistic of clinching the Westlands parliamentary seat come 2022.

