Ndela made the announcement on Monday, revealing that Fatmah is currently 7 months into the pregnancy. The two love birds had kept the news away from the public eye for the past 7 months.

In his announcement, Ndela confessed how Banj has changed his life since they started dating, and now almost transitioning into becoming a family man.

Xtian Ndela and his girlfriend Fatmah Banj Pulse Live Kenya

The Announcement

“Can’t believe it’s already 7 months down the line. You have CHANGED me a LOT @_fatmah_banj_ .

You’ve given me happiness, given me peace, made me laugh, cry, smile, challenged me mentally and business wise, you’ve become a true BEST friend and now you’ve given me the BEST gift a man can ask for…You’ve made me a DAD.

I’ve turned a new leaf. Clean shave, more mature and focused thanks to YOU @_fatmah_banj_” reads part of Xtian’s post.

The blogger went on to apologize to all the people he has ever wronged saying he is a changed man whose focus will be on family and politics.

He noted that he is optimistic of clinching the Westlands parliamentary seat come 2022.

Apologies

“I’ve let go of all my negative old ways. Apologies to ANYONE I’ve wronged in the past 🙏🙏.

Starting a new chapter focusing on FAMILY and POLITICS. I MUST make Westlands & Kenya BETTER for my baby ✊✊ We have a new YOUTUBE Channel. Kindly subscribe. We have a LOT of content we have been shooting for the past 7 months that we want to share with you. We will answer ALL your questions about us and our baby on our new channel. Link on Bio. Kindly SUBSCRIBE and SHARE. Thanks for the LOVE & SUPPORT.

Lots of Love 🙏🙏” shared Xtian Ndela.

Congratulatory messages

chriskirwa “ALAA congratulations 👏👏✊✊”

djmokenya “Congratulations, it’s time to focus .. ! Blessings galore on your new phase”

alex_mwakideu “Hapo sawa kaka... CONGRATULATIONS and welcome to the club!!!”

wayuacate “They did it ❤️❤️ congrats our people😍💛”