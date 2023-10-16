Watch: Eve Mungai's dream home for parents gradually coming to reality

In a recent Instagram post, she delightedly shared the progress of the house construction, expressing her satisfaction with the strides made so far.

The video showcased a bungalow in the making, though specific details about the number of rooms were not explicitly provided.

Construction workers were diligently engaged in elevating the structure, giving shape to the envisioned dwelling.

With evident enthusiasm, Eve expressed her optimism that the completed house would be nothing short of spectacular.

"Pinch me, because I can't believe this is actually happening! What once started as a distant dream is now becoming a tangible reality.

"We're pouring our hearts and souls into building something truly special for our amazing parents. With uncontainable excitement and unwavering trust in God's plan, we know the ending will be nothing short of breathtaking," she articulated, capturing the profound emotional significance of the project.

Fellow content creators and fans took to the comment section to extend their heartfelt congratulations to Eve, commending her for the commendable endeavour and expressing their pride in her accomplishment.

Here are some of the reactions :

kate_actress 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Small girl , Big Dreams

_._kahzla_sg Go go girl🔥🙌❤️... Happy with you and your ambitions Eve😍😮.... God grant you serenity

kikuyu_og._ Mungu akisemaa Ndioo Nani atapingaaaa😍😍😍❤️Wins