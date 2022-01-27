Eve Mungai and boyfriend Trevor buy their first brand new car [Photos]

Eve took to Instagram to share the milestone, expressing her joy and terming it as an achievement she never thought she could have achieved.

“Meet our first baby, we did it my love. I thank God for the far He has brought us I never knew at this time we would be here but through his favour and mercy we’ve made it! I can’t believe we finally own a car glory to almighty Lord to many more wins together hunny and always remember we are in it to win it!” Eve said in part.

Eve expressed her gratitude to her fans and brands she has worked with, promising more to come.

“Big thank you to: Clients who have believed in our brand and we are now working together and we believe many are yet to come and to everyone who has been supporting us we love you so so much.

"To all our FANS you are God sent thankyou for the overwhelming Love and support. To everyone working hard towards their goals never give up everything is possible with the help of God,” Eve’s post read.

The Youtuber who boasts of 442K Youtube subscribers had a blissful 2021 acquiring a posh two-bedroomed apartment in Kileleshwa and 2022 seems to be brighter for the couple.

Recently, the couple celebrated two years of their relationship, sharing sweet messages in their social media pages.

The couple, among Kenya's biggest online content creators, appreciated the journey they have shared; Trevor saying finding Eve has been a true blessing to him.

