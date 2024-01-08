Support & cheers for Thee Pluto as he brings daughter with baby mama home [Photos]

The YouTuber, who had previously opened up about challenges with his baby mama regarding access to his child, delighted in the precious moment of his daughters bonding at his new home.

This special occasion marked the second meeting between his eldest daughter and the younger one, Zoey, who is now 1 year and two months old. Thee Pluto, along with Felicity, captured the joyous moments in a video shared on January 7.

Thee Pluto brings his daughter with baby mama home

In the shared video, Thee Pluto and Felicity are seen driving to a supermarket after picking up Pluto's daughter, Sky.

The excitement and happiness on Pluto's face were palpable as he announced the plan to introduce Sky to her younger sister, Zoey.

Sky, bubbling with joy, enjoyed her time with her father as they headed home. The video captured heartwarming scenes of Sky engaging in a question-answer session with her dad, fostering a connection that had been eagerly awaited.

Thee Pluto's daughters Zoey & Sky meet for the 2nd time

Upon reaching home, Thee Pluto orchestrated a delightful moment by placing his two daughters together in a toy car. Sky took charge, driving the toy car and playfully greeting her younger sister, Zoey.

The genuine joy and camaraderie between the sisters resonated with fans, who applauded Thee Pluto for being a present and involved father in Sky's life.

Fans drew parallels between Thee Pluto's family dynamics and those of singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua, who are known for successful co-parenting with Yvette Obura.

Thee Pluto reveals baby mama's change of heart about their daughter

In a significant development, Thee Pluto revealed in March 2023 that his baby mama had finally granted him extended access to his oldest daughter.

This breakthrough came after years of denied access, and during a Q&A session on Felicity's YouTube channel, Thee Pluto expressed gratitude for the opportunity to spend more time with his child.

Felicity Shiru - Thee Pluto's child with baby mama is not a problem

Felicity Shiru, Thee Pluto's fiancée, played a pivotal role in supporting him during this journey. She not only met Thee Pluto's baby mama but also expressed her approval of co-parenting.

Felicity's reassurance to her followers emphasised that the child wasn't a problem, and even before they began dating, Pluto had been transparent about being a father.

Felicity Shiru and Thee Pluto navigate parenthood

With the birth of their daughter in 2022, Felicity and Pluto have actively engaged in discussions about parenting.