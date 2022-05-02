Thee Pluto denies claims of Wangui Ng'ang'a being his sponsor

Speaking on Oga Obina’s Kula Cooler show, the Youtuber said Wangui Nga’ng'a is his mentor adding that his husband is also his good friend.

Thee Pluto was forced to clear the air on her relationship with the politician cum business woman after word went round alleging the two were in a relationship.

“I don’t do wamamaz, she is married and her husband is a good friend of mine even before I came here, I was talking to her husband, “Thee Pluto stated.

Pluto questioned why people were drawing conclusions from the kind gesture she got from the politician.

“Just because Wangui Ng’ang’a gave me Sh1 million, does it mean that there is an affair going on?” Pluto retorted.

Pluto who is popular for his loyalty test show was a month a go the talk the talk of town after he received Sh1 million for shaving his dreadlocks.

Wangui Ng’ang’a who had promised the Youtuber sh1 million if he shaved his dreadlocks honoured her pledge giving the content creator the promised cash.

He also said other factors pushed him for the shave include rebranding and a push for a change.

"Several factors pushed me to cut my locks. They include rebranding, and craving a change but ultimately and most importantly it was a Sh1 million dare from a friend." he told a curious online follower.

Thee Pluto further revealed that he also most sold his YouTube channel after breaking up with his girlfriend since he was doing couple content and since they were no longer he did not have content to work on after the break up.