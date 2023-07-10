The sports category has moved to a new website.


Zari warns Ugandan women in Shakib's DMs; says wedding set for December

Samson Waswa

Zari Hassan has announced that she’s set to wed Shakib Cham Lutaaya at the close of 2023.

Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Lutaaya

The Ugandan socialite and 30-year-old Lutaaya are already married in Islamic tradition, having held a private Nikah ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa in April this year.

Plans for the wedding, Zari said, are underway. It will be preceded by an official Kukyala ceremony at her home, although both families have already met.

Zari said the actual wedding date is not yet decided, and neither is the nature and size of the ceremony itself.

We intend to have the wedding here in Uganda in December,” Zari told Faridah Nakazibwe in the Mwasuze Mutya program on Monday, July 10. “If it doesn't happen then, it will be early next year.”

Answering a question on how “flashy” she attends the ceremony to be, Zari said she’s thinking of keeping it simple.

I think at this point I want something simple… remember there is a wedding and then there is a marriage. A wedding is just a gathering for a celebration; so, going all out is not what is on my mind.”

Lovebirds: Zari and Shakib

Clout seekers

Zari, in the interview, sounded off on women who are flooding Lutaaya’s DMs.

She said she has access to her man’s phones and has seen a number of Ugandan women hitting on him.

Most of the women whom she describe as "social climbers and clout-seekers" often come in pretending to discuss business with him.

I have all his passwords and he has mine, and I see all these women. The good thing is he doesn't respond to them, but they mostly come proposing business and then they start asking for his contacts,” she said.

Sadly, they see what we have and they want to have it; but what they forget is that without the chemistry, even if I were to hand over my husband to them, they might not get the same vibe out of him. I have also told him that such women hitting on him don't have the best interest at heart.”

Zari says he met Lutaaya back in Johannesburg, South Africa and quickly fell in love with him. Although her family did not initially support their relationship because of the age difference, she says, they have eventually accepted him.





