Zari's kids quiz her about relationship with Shakib

When Zari told him they were, he said he was okay with it as long as she is happy.

Zari told Nakazibwe that her kids generally love Shakib.

"... I don't know if it's because he is calm, they love him... there is my son, the problematic one, Ralphie, he told him[Shakib], yo, bro, you need to take care of my mum. You know she is a nice person... she is everything to us," Zari said, reporting the conversation between Shakib and her son, Ralph.

"Shakib assured him and told him, 'I will; don't ask anymore, I will'," continued Zari.

"They love him. when he comes to South Africa, they gym together, they can ride around together. They connect very well."

According to Zari, Shakib also has a very strong relationship with her daughter, Latifah Dangote, aka Tiffah.

However, Zari said, Tiffah told Shakib that while she loves him, he will always come second to her father, Diamond Platnumz.

Zari's kids have always subjected her to somewhat awkward conversations. In 2022, Tiffah and her brother, Prince Nillan, quizzed their mother and father, Diamond Platnumz about their breakup. They both appeared nervous.

Zari has five kids, three sons with Ivan Ssemwanga who died on the morning of Thursday, May 25, 2017, after suffering a heart attack. They are Pinto Ssemwanga, Dido Ssemwanga and George Ssemwanga.