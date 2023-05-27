Zari Hassan reveals Shakib's simple bride price that she asked for

Explaining why she only wanted a Quran, Zari stated that she has and can afford almost everything she wanted in life and that is why she only asked for the Quran.

She explained that the receiving the Quran from Shakib came at a time when she is also building her faith as a Muslim.

“I have had everything I have ever wanted in this world God has blessed me I have a beautiful life, my kids are okay and my business is thriving and I get gigs here and there.

I’m blessed enough… so for me I only have my husband for a Quaran because I’m trying to up my faith game, I’m a Muslim to sometimes, he was even surprised when I told him that.

“So he bought me one, so that it, only a Quran,” Zari Hassan said.

Zari tied the knot with 30-year-old Shakib Lutaaya on Sunday April 16 in a private ceremony.

The Ugandan socialite and her partner Shakib Lutaaya, tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa.

"Happy is the man who finds a true friend. Congrats the Lutaayas," Shakib captioned one of the pics.

The couple dressed in Islamic wedding attire with Zari’s elder brother and sister among those present.

The two lovebirds dated for over 10 months before the wedding.

Zari previously dated Bongo star Diamond Platnumz before the two parted ways.

She recently told off her ex for disrespecting her and revealed that she is raising their children on her own, stating that the wealthy singer only pays for the children’s education for which she is grateful and nothing more.

"I don't need you, with or without you; I have a whole life. Last I checked, the whole EA didn't know u till I introduced u on scene. I was a millionaire famous, driving Porsche cars, owning properties, smart and beautiful.