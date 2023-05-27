The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Zari Hassan reveals Shakib's simple bride price that she asked for

Charles Ouma

Zari also explained why she settled on the simple bride price

Zari Hassan and her husband
Zari Hassan and her husband

South Africa-based businesswoman Zari Hassan has revealed that her husband Shakib only gave her a Quran as her bride price during their surprise wedding.

Recommended articles

Explaining why she only wanted a Quran, Zari stated that she has and can afford almost everything she wanted in life and that is why she only asked for the Quran.

She explained that the receiving the Quran from Shakib came at a time when she is also building her faith as a Muslim.

“I have had everything I have ever wanted in this world God has blessed me I have a beautiful life, my kids are okay and my business is thriving and I get gigs here and there.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m blessed enough… so for me I only have my husband for a Quaran because I’m trying to up my faith game, I’m a Muslim to sometimes, he was even surprised when I told him that.

“So he bought me one, so that it, only a Quran,” Zari Hassan said.

READ: Fantana calls Zari’s husband Shakib a ‘high school boy’

Zari Hassan and her husband
Zari Hassan and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

Zari tied the knot with 30-year-old Shakib Lutaaya on Sunday April 16 in a private ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ugandan socialite and her partner Shakib Lutaaya, tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa.

"Happy is the man who finds a true friend. Congrats the Lutaayas," Shakib captioned one of the pics.

The couple dressed in Islamic wedding attire with Zari’s elder brother and sister among those present.

The two lovebirds dated for over 10 months before the wedding.

Zari previously dated Bongo star Diamond Platnumz before the two parted ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

She recently told off her ex for disrespecting her and revealed that she is raising their children on her own, stating that the wealthy singer only pays for the children’s education for which she is grateful and nothing more.

"I don't need you, with or without you; I have a whole life. Last I checked, the whole EA didn't know u till I introduced u on scene. I was a millionaire famous, driving Porsche cars, owning properties, smart and beautiful.

"You only hear from me when it's kids' fees that you pay annually (and I appreciate you for that.) Emotional support, medical, and sleepless nights, to mention a few is all one." Zari stated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TikToker Nyako lectures Lulu Hassan over 'shosh' comments

TikToker Nyako lectures Lulu Hassan over 'shosh' comments

Zari Hassan reveals Shakib's simple bride price that she asked for

Zari Hassan reveals Shakib's simple bride price that she asked for

How Makena Njeri's association with LGBTQ+ community led to online trolls

How Makena Njeri's association with LGBTQ+ community led to online trolls

Mr Seed applauds Nimo's resilience in tough times

Mr Seed applauds Nimo's resilience in tough times

KRG The Don’s challenge to Vincent Mboya after buying first car

KRG The Don’s challenge to Vincent Mboya after buying first car

Details of the Sh9M Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Limited Edition Isuzu D-Max

Details of the Sh9M Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Limited Edition Isuzu D-Max

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Stanley Omondi addresses alleged split with Crazy Kennar

Stanley Omondi addresses alleged split with Crazy Kennar

Mr Seed back with 'Niko Poa' & 8 other tunes released this week

Mr Seed back with 'Niko Poa' & 8 other tunes released this week

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Esther Akoth 'Akothee'

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Fantana

Fantana's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth & relationship with Diamond

Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna

Kiss 100 announces Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host to replace Oga Obinna