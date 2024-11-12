Zuchu confirms breakup with Diamond months after Mama Dangote’s marriage standards

The 'Honey' hitmaker shared that the decision to part ways was mutual.

Zuchu announces split from Diamond

Zuchu took to her Instagram account to reveal the breakup, noting that despite no longer being together romantically, she and Diamond still have joint projects in the pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

She urged fans not to be surprised when they see the two working together.

“After three years of dating, Nasib [Diamond’s real name] and I have mutually decided to call it quits,” Zuchu wrote.

“This was a positive, mutual decision, and we remain on good terms. We still have an upcoming project together, so don’t be surprised when it’s released. I wish Simba [Diamond] all the best, and I ask my dear fans for your continued positive support. My main focus now is on healing and advancing my career.”

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mama Dangote sets standards for Diamond’s future wife

The breakup news follows remarks from Diamond’s mother, Mama Dangote, who recently shared her hopes for her son to settle down.

Celebrating his birthday, she expressed her desire for him to find a life partner who would be a good fit for him and the family.

While Mama Dangote didn’t specify exact qualities, she made it clear that her ideal daughter-in-law would be one who values family connections and supports family gatherings, rather than someone who would create distance within the family.

This statement sparked interest among fans, as many wondered if it hinted at any underlying issues in Diamond and Zuchu’s relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mama Dangote Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond & Zuchu’s relationship

After initially keeping their romance private, the pair confirmed their relationship publicly in November 2022, ending months of speculation.

From then on, they were frequently seen together, sharing moments on social media that gave fans insight into their relationship.

Diamond and Zuchu’s romance was filled with public displays of affection, luxury gifts, and international trips, which kept fans entertained and guessing about the seriousness of their bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their time together, Zuchu openly spoke about her hopes for marriage. On several occasions, she even hinted at her wish for Diamond to marry her.

Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Diamond, who is a father of four children from previous relationships, seemed hesitant about discussing marriage.

However, he occasionally teased Zuchu about giving him another child, which fans took as a playful yet ambiguous gesture toward their future.

Zuchu’s outlook on marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

As time went on, Zuchu’s views on marriage seemed to evolve. In earlier interviews, she expressed her readiness to become part of Diamond’s life more fully, even stating her willingness to embrace his role as a father to his other children.

But eventually, her perspective shifted, and she became more reserved about the subject of marriage.