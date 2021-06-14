The singer has already gathered another 240,000 subscribers after hitting 1 million subscribers in March this year, a record which saw her become the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

Zuchu took to social media to show her gratitude and appreciation for the award.

Zuchu receives Distinguished YouTube Award Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu makes history

In March 2021, the WCB singer became the first female artiste in East Africa to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

She also became the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

Zuchu beat fellow musician Nandy, who was leading under Female artiste with most subscribers in East Africa.

“1,000,000 Subscribers Asanteni sana kwa upendo huu uliopitiliza wa kuniwezesha kufika subscribes 1 million ndani ya miezi 11 .Nina vingi vya kuwashukuru ila kwa leo history hii tulioweka ndo ya muhimu .We have reached 1,000,000 million subscribers on YouTube I can't thank you enough. Thank you so much for your endless support . Waiting for our gold plaque like 😎,” wrote Zuchu.

Zuchu also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari.

The song has since received over 39 million views just 4 months since it’s release.

In June 2020, Zuchu made history by becoming the first female artiste to be awarded the Silver Plaque by the YouTube Management within the shortest period of joining the streaming platform.