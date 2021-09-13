I’m single & ready to mingle- Zuchu as she gives qualities of her ideal man

Appearing on Wasafi TV, the Nyumba Ndogo hit-maker said that currently she is single but ready to mingle if she finds someone she likes.

“I’m not dating anybody right now. I’m still single and I’m ready to mingle kwa sababu hili Swahili limenichosha jamani ❤️” said Zuchu.

Singer Zuhura Othman Soud aka Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Asked on the qualities she looks for in a man, Zuchu said “Sinanga sana vigezo lakini nafeel Vibe, tuwe marafiki. Lakini pia kuna vitu ambavyo sivipendi. Lakini usiwe mchafu jamani yaani ile harufu ya Kikwapa, Miguu, Mdomo unatoa Harufu Mbaya au Kijasho hapo hapana.

The rest kwenye ufupi, urefu hapo sina shida maana Mwenyezi mungu kaumba kila rika na utamu wake kwa hiyo am free”.

On the other hand, the Sukari maker made it clear that she has never gone to a witch doctor in a mission to boost her music.

“Sijawahi Kwenda kwa MGANGA,…na sio kwamba mimi ni bora kuliko wengine lakinin katika Dos and Don’ts Zangu mimi nishasema Kama sita-hit na iwe basi, kwa mganga sitakanyaga”

Siwezi Kuamini Nguvu wa mwanadamu mwenzangu, Mafanikiwa Yangu ni kutokana na Mwenyezi Mungu na sijawahi Kufanya Ushirikina” said Zuchu.

Zuchu On Stage with her Dancers Pulse Live Kenya

The History Making Zuchu

Currently, Zuchu is among female artistes from East Africa who are doing really well as far as music is concerned.

In March 2021, the WCB signee made history by becoming the first female artiste in East Africa to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She also became the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

On June 17, 2021, Zuchu became the first female artiste in East Africa to be awarded the Golden Plaque by the YouTube Community after her channel surpassed the 1 Million subscribers mark.

The singer has already gathered another 520,000 subscribers after hitting 1 million subscribers in March this year.

WCB's Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

The WCB signee also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock over 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari.

The song has since received over 48 million views since its release, becoming the most watched song in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2021.