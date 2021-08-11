On June 17, 2021, Zuchu became the first female artiste in East Africa to be awarded the Golden Plaque by the YouTube Community after her channel surpassed the 1 Million subscribers mark.

Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records with just months into the music industry.

In June 2020, the Wana hit maker registered her name in the books of History in Tanzania and East Africa, by again becoming the first female artiste to be awarded the Silver Plaque barely two months after joining the streaming platform.

Zuchu’s Profile

Full Names: Zuhura Othman Soud

Popular as: Zuchu

Gender: Female

Occupation / Profession: Singer and Songwriter

Nationality: Tanzanian

Race / Ethnicity: African

Religion: Muslim

Born: November 22, 1993

Zuchu Biography

Early Life

Singer Zuhura Othman Soud aka Zuchu (born 22 November 1993) was born in a family of two four, but her brother passed on when she was still young. Zuchu is the daughter of the Tanzanian legendary taarab musician, Khadija Kopa.

Her Parents separated when she was still young and was raised by her mother. She only came to reconcile and reconnect with her father in 2020, when she was already a star.

She first rose into the music scene in 2015 from the first edition of TECNO OWN THE STAGE in Lagos, Nigeria.

Education

Zuchu studied Business Management at the College Level, before embarking on Music as a full time career.

Inspiration

The Tanzanian songstress was inspired to join the music industry by her mother who a renown Taarab singer Bi. Khadija Omar Kopa , her late Brother and the legendary Lady Jaydee.

Music Career

Zuchu started singing at a tender age basing on the fact that see comes from a Musical background. She is the daughter of a famous Taarab singer Bi. Omar Khadija Kopa.

Back in 2015, Zuchu was among the contestants of the Tecno Own the stage competition that went down in Nigeria. She was at the competition with fellow singer Nandy, but unfortunately she did not win.

She came back to Tanzania and her mother Khadija Kopa took her to WCB Wasafi after expressing interest in working with the Diamond Platnumz owned Record Label.

Platnumz took her in and occasionally she will be used as a backup singer whenever WCB artistes had concerts. she stayed that the Label for 4 years before she was signed officially by Diamond in April 2020.

“Kwa zaidi ya miaka minne niliisubiri siku hii. Thank you @diamondplatnumz and whole of @wcb_wasafi Management for believing in my talent. Expect The Absolute Best. To All Music Lovers from All Over The World, Ninaitegemea sana support yenu. Asante Mwenyezi Mungu kwa kipaji na nafasi hii, Ninakuomba uniongoze katika njia yenye Mafanikio.#Zuchu #WCB4LIFE” shared Zuchu.

Zuchu became the first artiste under the Diamond Platnumz owned record label to be unveiled with an EP of 7 hit songs

The WCB signee Zuchu poses all the great qualities that make a professional artiste who is ready for the music industry; Patience, Passion, Persistence, Go-getter attitude, Team Mentality and Discipline.

“Zuchu has been recording for the past 4 years and she never gave up on her dreams and indeed for her this is the right time to hit the market when she is fully baked. God’s timing is the best.

She has been in the the pipeline for the past four years, working on her craft, perfected her vocals, writing skills and stage presence”

Management

Zuchu was unveiled as the newest member of WCB Wasafi back in April 2020. She became the first artiste under the Diamond Platnumz owned record label to be unveiled with an EP of 7 hit songs. The EP was called “I AM ZUCHU”.

She was the second female artiste to be signed to the label after Queen Darleen (Diamond’s sister) who was signed back in 2016.

Grammy Awards

In October 2020, Zuchu was among the three (Diamond Platnumz and Rayvvanny) Tanzanians who made it to the the 2020 Grammy Awards consideration list.

The Songstress was proposed for a nomination in the Best New Artiste Category at the Grammy’s. However, together with her fellow musicians, they did not make it to the final list.

Awards

The 2020 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) saw Zuchu crowned as the Best New Comer Artiste.

Endorsements

Currently, Zuchu is among artistes with Many endorsement deals on their name within a year of being in the music industry.

In February, 2021 she was named the Tourism Ambassador in Zanzibar.

“NINA FURAHA KUBWA SANA KUTANGAZWA RASMIN KUWA BALOZI WA UTALII ZANZIBAR 2021. (A TOURISM AMBASSADOR IN ZANZIBAR 2021). SHUKURANI ZANGU ZA DHATI ZIENDE KWA SERIKALI YETU YA ZANZIBAR IKIONGOZWA NA MHESHIMIWA @dr.hmwinyi”

In November 2020, the Sukari hit maker was also appointed brand Ambassador for Tridea, a Cosmetics company in Tanzania.

In November 2020, she was again name as the new Darling Hair Brand Ambassador in Tanzania.

Creator Award

On June 17, 2021, Zuchu became the first female artiste in East Africa to be awarded the Golden Plaque by the YouTube Community after her channel surpassed the 1 Million subscribers mark.

She also became the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months. She was also awarded the Silver Plaque within 2 months of joining the streaming platform.

In July 2021, Zuchu became the most watched female artiste in the whole of East Africa, after accumulating over 200 Million views on her Channel. So far her channel has over 214,638,676 views.

Family/Boyfriend

Zuchu is not yet Married. In 2021 she confessed that she has been single for the past two years and her focus is currently on Music and not in search of a Boyfriend.

Songs

Zuchu Most popular song is Sukari that has over 48 Million Views; others are; Nyumba Ndogo, Ashuam Wana, Number One, Kwaru, Nisamehe, Mauzauza, Raha, Litawachoma, Cheche, nobody just to mention a few.

Albums

Zuchi is yet to release an Album but she has an EP called I am Zuchu.

Zuchu was the first artiste under the Diamond Platnumz to be unveiled complete with an EP of 7 songs on her name back in April 2020.