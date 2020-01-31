Nacada Director cum Comedian Chipukeezy is set to unveil his own Stand Up Comedy show dubbed “Chipukeezy Comedy Club”.

In an announcement on his Instagram page, Chipukeezy mentioned that the new show has been tailored to give a platform to talented upcoming comedians, who are yet to access the main stream media.

The funny man pointed out that the Stand Up Comedy show will be filmed at Capital Centre along Mombasa road every Thursday with Kartelo and Chipukeezy as the hosts.

Chipukeezy scales new heights as he unveils own stand Up Comedy show

“I take this opportunity to appreciate all supporters and lovers of @chipukeezyshow .Our small platform has finally given birth to a new one. After so many hardships in the past years, I am more than excited to announce that, as Chipukeezy, I am making a big play for the comedy industry in Kenya by making a broad new partnership creating a platform to showcase live standup performances @UrbanBurger taking Chipukeezy to the next new level by launching CHIPUKEEZY COMEDY CLUB ( @chipukeezy.comedyclub )and there will be a paywall for every performer at the comedy club. I believe that launching this venture together now puts us ahead of the pack"

"I understand the direction in which the comedy business in Kenya is headed, and I see this big new space toward which audiences are starting to gravitate. Special thanks to My Team especially Kimondio, for the job well done! Asanteni sana for the love and support, tupatane EVERY THURSDAY at Capital Centre as from 7pm to 10pm for the nothing but the BEST OF STAND UP COMEDY that there is in AFRICA!”

Currently, the former Churchill show comedian runs the “Chipukeezy Show” that airs every Friday on TV47 .