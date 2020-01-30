Kambua’s heartfelt message to hubby after standing by her side for 7 years of being childless

Gospel singer cum Citizen TV Presenter Kambua has penned down a heartfelt message to her hubby Jackson Mathu for sticking by her side for more than 7 years that she was not able to bear children.

A thankful Kambua, mentioned that Pastor Mathu has been her biggest support system when the world turned against her with a lot of insults and name calling.

“When God gave me you, He knew exactly what I needed. You have loved me, defended, and protected me. You spoke life to me even when curses & insults were piled on me. There's not a day in our (nearly 8) years of marriage that you made me feel less of a woman for not bearing children. You constantly reminded me that I am your companion, and I am enough. But you also reminded me that God promised to fill our quiver, and I now watch in awe as He has began to fulfill His promise. To many more years Baba Muhoro. Father of my beautiful child(ren)! To many more 🥂 @jacksonmathu 💛,” reads Kambua’s message.

Baby Nathaniel Muhoro

Over the weekend, the Mathu’s threw a lavish party for their son Nathaniel Muhoro; a makeover for a baby shower that backfired last year.

In a separate post, the Rauka host noted that her secretly planned baby shower backfired (last year), after her baby Nathaniel Muhoro came earlier than the estimated dates.

Backfired Baby Shower

“This past weekend my family came together and put up a most precious celebration for my little bub, Nathaniel Muhoro. Last year a baby shower was planned and it backfired 🤭 because baby decided to come early! I'll talk more about this someday. I've learned to unpack all my experiences slowly. He came early, but still right on time. I am eternally grateful for a healthy baby. God's ways are perfect, and they are good,” shared Kambua.

The news of Kambua and her hubby Pastor Jackson Mathu welcoming a new born into their family went public back in September last year.

