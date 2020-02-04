I sold a phone worth sh 8000 for 90 bob – Comedian YY

Churchill Show comedian Oliver Otieno popularly known as YY has opened up on one of the lowest times in his life.

Speaking on the wicked edition, the comedian revealed that when he was in Campus, Kenyatta University, he was forced to sell his sh 8000 phone for 90 bob because he needed fare to get back to school.

YY disclosed that he had had planned to sell the phone for sh 6,000 but little did he know that things were not going to work out as he had planned.

“sasa mimi nikakaa hivi kidogo kale kamsoto kanakupiganga na siku tatu. so nikasema acha niuze hii simu sasa nikaenda nayo tao kwanza nilikuwa na 50 bob peke yake nikajiambia hiyo ni ya kupanda fare ya kurudi iko kwa hii simu. Nikaenda tao nikasema nitauza 6k cz nitakuwa nimemfanyia bei poa kumbe hao watu wananunuanga simu nikama wanakuanga same whatsApp group akikukataza ukienda mbele ashaongea na huyo mse ako mbele so mi nikwaambia six wakaniambia chukua thao mbili nikasema kama ni mbili aachene nayo bana”

The comedian narrated how he spent the whole day looking for a place to sell his phone until he was forced to go back to the fist place. He thought he would get the 2k but instead the man told him that he only had sh 100 and since the comedian was so desperate he decided to take the money which turned out to be 90 bob.

“Nilizunguka kitu jioni ndio reality ikanihit now I don’t have fare back to school na fare iko kwa hii simu nikasema acha nikimbie nichukue ile elfu mbili acha tu nikue humble. kurudi kwa ule jamaa akaniambia mi hata nikona mia na saa hizo nataka kurudi KU kuinigia kwa mfuko eti akona 90 peke yake” said YY