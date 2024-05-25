The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Dancer Martina Glez's reaction & appeal after Tileh Pacbro announced breakup

Charles Ouma

Martina Glez breaks silence after Tileh Pacbro announced breakup

Celebrity Kenyan dancer and content creator Tileh Pacbro with his Spanish wife, Martina Glez
Celebrity Kenyan dancer and content creator Tileh Pacbro with his Spanish wife, Martina Glez

Hours after Kenyan dancer and content creator Tileh Pacbro confirmed reasons for divorcing his wife, Martina Glez, the Spanish dancer has broken her silence on the split with an appeal to Kenyans.

Recommended articles

Martina noted that the decision to part ways was a difficult one and brought a lot of sadness to both parties.

"Tileh and I have mutually decided to end our relationship. This decision was not made lightly and it comes with a lot of sadness for both of us, We have shared wonderful moments and we are grateful for the time we've spent with each other. Thank you for showing us love on our journey together, we sincerely hope you can show the same grace and love in our journeys." Martina wrote.

READ: Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that they will co-parent and remain business partners even as they navigate separate paths following the split.

"We remain co-parents to a wonderful child as well as business partners and hold each other in high regard, but we believe this is the best path for us both, we ask for your understanding and respect as we navigate this transition, please be kind and considerate in your comments and interactions as we both process this change because it's not easy. Thank you all of our friends and family for your unwavering support. Your love and encouragement mean the world to us during this time." Martina added.

Celebrity Kenyan dancer and content creator Tileh Pacbro with his Spanish wife, Martina Glez
Celebrity Kenyan dancer and content creator Tileh Pacbro with his Spanish wife, Martina Glez Celebrity Kenyan dancer and content creator Tileh Pacbro with his Spanish wife, Martina Glez Pulse Live Kenya

Tileh Pacbro took to social media to silence rumours of the split with the truth, noting that they unanimously came to the decision to part ways, citing "irreconcilable differences."

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that they separated a while back, sharing that it took him a lot of effort to share the development.

"I will never have the right words to type this, I have looked at my phone for hours trying to find the right words but nothing is forthcoming. Me & Martina decided to go separate ways, this happened a while back due to several irreconcilable differences," Pacbro wrote on Instagram.

Celebrity Kenyan dancer and content creator Tileh Pacbro with his Spanish wife, Martina Glez
Celebrity Kenyan dancer and content creator Tileh Pacbro with his Spanish wife, Martina Glez Celebrity Kenyan dancer and content creator Tileh Pacbro with his Spanish wife, Martina Glez Pulse Live Kenya

The dancer shared that he has witnessed immense growth and happiness during the period that they were together, for which he will remain grateful.

The pair met in 2019 and welcomed a son in September 2021.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Esther Musila at 54: Gospel singer Guardian Angel celebrates wife’s birthday in style

Esther Musila at 54: Gospel singer Guardian Angel celebrates wife’s birthday in style

Dancer Martina Glez's reaction & appeal after Tileh Pacbro announced breakup

Dancer Martina Glez's reaction & appeal after Tileh Pacbro announced breakup

KFCB chair swiftly revokes demand letters sent to YouTube content creators

KFCB chair swiftly revokes demand letters sent to YouTube content creators

Miss World Kenya winners 2002-2022: Where they are & what they do today

Miss World Kenya winners 2002-2022: Where they are & what they do today

Key figures at the helm of KFCB management & its core functions

Key figures at the helm of KFCB management & its core functions

Top content creators react after fresh demand by KFCB

Top content creators react after fresh demand by KFCB

Kanyari's TikTok journey takes new turn after Ezekiel Mutua's appointment

Kanyari's TikTok journey takes new turn after Ezekiel Mutua's appointment

Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

Prince Mwangi: The rising star of 'Becky' series & 11-year-old business owner

Prince Mwangi: The rising star of 'Becky' series & 11-year-old business owner

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Comedian Osoro Cyprian flaunts stylish home he built for his father

Comedian Osoro Cyprian flaunts stylish home he built for his father

Kinga Kaka speaking at the of launch his YouTube series, 'Monkey Business'

King Kaka's response when asked to send message to Nana Owiti amid breakup rumours

A collage image of comedian Butita and President William Ruto

Butita celebrates being included in Ruto’s U.S. state visit delegation

Dem Wa Facebook

Fans' advice to Dem Wa Facebook after her bold 2nd wife declaration