Dancer Martina Glez's reaction & appeal after Tileh Pacbro announced breakup

Martina noted that the decision to part ways was a difficult one and brought a lot of sadness to both parties.

"Tileh and I have mutually decided to end our relationship. This decision was not made lightly and it comes with a lot of sadness for both of us, We have shared wonderful moments and we are grateful for the time we've spent with each other. Thank you for showing us love on our journey together, we sincerely hope you can show the same grace and love in our journeys." Martina wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that they will co-parent and remain business partners even as they navigate separate paths following the split.

"We remain co-parents to a wonderful child as well as business partners and hold each other in high regard, but we believe this is the best path for us both, we ask for your understanding and respect as we navigate this transition, please be kind and considerate in your comments and interactions as we both process this change because it's not easy. Thank you all of our friends and family for your unwavering support. Your love and encouragement mean the world to us during this time." Martina added.

Celebrity Kenyan dancer and content creator Tileh Pacbro with his Spanish wife, Martina Glez Pulse Live Kenya

Tileh Pacbro took to social media to silence rumours of the split with the truth, noting that they unanimously came to the decision to part ways, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Dancer Tileh Pacbro on reasons for separating with Spanish wife Martina

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that they separated a while back, sharing that it took him a lot of effort to share the development.

"I will never have the right words to type this, I have looked at my phone for hours trying to find the right words but nothing is forthcoming. Me & Martina decided to go separate ways, this happened a while back due to several irreconcilable differences," Pacbro wrote on Instagram.

Celebrity Kenyan dancer and content creator Tileh Pacbro with his Spanish wife, Martina Glez Pulse Live Kenya

The dancer shared that he has witnessed immense growth and happiness during the period that they were together, for which he will remain grateful.