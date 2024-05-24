The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

Lynet Okumu

TikToker Tileh Pacbro has announced that he and his wife, Martina, have decided to separate and pursue a divorce.

A past image of TikToker Tileh Pacbro with his Wife Martina (Instagram)
The news, shared on May 24, highlighted that the decision was due to irreconcilable differences.

Tileh Pacbro began his statement by expressing the difficulty he faced in finding the right words to describe the situation.

"I will never have the right words to type this," he wrote, "I have looked at my phone for hours trying to find the right words but nothing is forthcoming."

A past image of TikToker Tileh Pacbro with his Wife Martina and their child (Instagram)
He continued, "Me & Martina decided to go separate ways. This happened a while back due to several irreconcilable differences."

Despite the separation, Tileh emphasized the profound impact Martina had on his life, stating, "The years we’ve spent together have been the best of my life, I have witnessed happiness and growth that I can never be able to quantify."

Tileh reassured followers that their journey as a family was not entirely over. He emphasised that they would remain connected through their roles as parents and business partners.

"Our journey hasn’t come to an end and it never will as we will always remain to be a family," he said. "For that, expect to see us together still, as we are not only parents but also business partners."

A past image of TikToker Tileh Pacbro with his Wife Martina and their child (Instagram)
In his statement, Tileh also addressed the rumors and whispers that had been circulating due to their silence. He clarified that any insinuations made by some blogs were far from the truth.

"Whatever some of the blogs insinuated can never be further from the truth," he noted, emphasizing his value for loyalty. "Everyone who knows me personally, including Martina, do know how much I value loyalty and I’ve always proudly & swiftly showed my ring when I needed to."

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Tileh maintained a positive outlook on their journey. "This has been a beautiful journey, there’s more to be happy for than sad and that will remain so forever," he concluded. His message conveyed gratitude and hope, highlighting the enduring bond they will share through their roles as co-parents and business partners.

A past image of TikToker Tileh Pacbro with his Wife Martina (Instagram)
Tileh reflected on the joy and growth he experienced during his time with Martina. "I had everything I ever wanted in her and I’ve never seen a reason to look elsewhere," he shared.

He made it clear that any decisions they make moving forward are purely personal and unrelated to their previous union.

"Kindly understand that whatever decisions either of us take from now onwards is purely personal and is not in any way connected to our previous union as the separation is not as current as this post."

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
