Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

November is baby mama season.

Baby mama drama have been making headlines for the most part of this week. From Jacque Maribe and Eric Omondi airing their dirty linen in public to now Dennis Itumbi being accused of absconding fatherly duties.

A woman by the name Irene Mukami shared her plight with activist Boniface Mwangi on Facebook pleading for justice due to Itumbi's inadequacies as a father.

"Naomba tu unisaidie nipate justice ya mtoto wangu we really suffering everytime I get a new lawyer they bribe them," read the message in part.

Mukami further explained how every time she reported Itumbi to the relevant authorities, the police would shy away from the case once Itumbi's name was mentioned.

"I went to Kasarani Police Station to report but no one wanted to write an OB for me when they heard Itumbi’s name. We aren’t safe.

Itumbi knows that I’m an orphan and I don't have siblings either. I don't know what will happen," she said.

This is the second time a lady has come out to accuse Itumbi of neglecting his children. In August this year, an Instagram user by the name @kami_lyene revealed to the public that Itumbi was the father of her daughter after posting his picture when asked who the father of her child was.

Lyne who was unemployed at the time revealed that the child upkeep matter has been frustrated by the judiciary, as it keeps being pushed back and forth, in evident delaying tactics by powerful men known to her baby daddy.

