Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

A woman by the name Irene Mukami shared her plight with activist Boniface Mwangi on Facebook pleading for justice due to Itumbi's inadequacies as a father.

"Naomba tu unisaidie nipate justice ya mtoto wangu we really suffering everytime I get a new lawyer they bribe them," read the message in part.

Mukami further explained how every time she reported Itumbi to the relevant authorities, the police would shy away from the case once Itumbi's name was mentioned.

"I went to Kasarani Police Station to report but no one wanted to write an OB for me when they heard Itumbi’s name. We aren’t safe.

Itumbi knows that I’m an orphan and I don't have siblings either. I don't know what will happen," she said.

This is the second time a lady has come out to accuse Itumbi of neglecting his children. In August this year, an Instagram user by the name @kami_lyene revealed to the public that Itumbi was the father of her daughter after posting his picture when asked who the father of her child was.