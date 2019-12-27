Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya, Tanzania has been rendered unusable following Rayvanny’s Homecoming Concert that left the field in bad shape.

A statement from the Tanzania Football Federation, advised local football teams who were scheduled to use the stadium to look for alternative venues to host their matches, suspending Sokoine stadium until further notice.

“Bodi ya Ligi Kuu Tanzania(TPLB) imeuzuia uwanja wa Kumbukumbu ya Sokoine jijini Mbeya kutumika kwa mechi za Ligi. Uamuzi huo umetoka na eneo la Kuchezea (Pitch) la Uwanja huo kuharibika vibaya kutokana na tamasha la Muziki lililofanyika Desemba 25, 2019. KlABU ZA LIGI KUU YA Vodacom (VPL) , Ligi daraja la Kwanza (FDL) na Ligi Daraja la Pili (SDL) ambazo timu zake zilikuwa zikitumia uwanja huo zimeelekezwa kutafuta viwanja mbadala” reads the memo from TPLB.

Diamond and Rayvanny render Sokoine Stadium unusable after Rayvanny's Homecoming Concert

Party-goers

Reports indicate that revelers who turned up in large numbers destroyed the grass at the stadium making it unbearable to host football matches.

Rayvanny’s homecoming concert was a huge success, as over 50K people turned up to witness the WCB signee make history in his village.

“Oooh My God 😭 can't beleive if its my own show ????? 50000 People inside 🔥🔥🔥🔥 more than 5000 people outside the stadium 🏟🏟🏟 #Sokoinestadium #VannyHomeComing #Vannyday 🌏🌎🌏🌏 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Mbeya!!! Home!!!! Love !!!” reacted Rayvanny.

Diamond and Rayvanny render Sokoine Stadium unusable after Rayvanny's Homecoming Concert

Diamond in Kigoma

Diamond added that “Last Night when i stepped on the stage to Support @rayvanny for his HOMECOMING in MBEYA....Damn! I love you More MBEYA❤.... yani kama Mvua Haikunyesha vile!!!....KIGOMA!!! We make another History Dec 31st AT LAKE TANGANYIKA STADIUM🏟.....Haya jamani tusijisahaulishe, Muda wa kupost show zetu kwa tuliokuwa na show jana...😎 #UongoMwishoInsta”

On the other hand, Diamond Platnumz is expected to stage another Mega show on 31st December 2019 in his home Town Kigoma to mark his 10 years in the Music Industry.

Diamond and Rayvanny render Sokoine Stadium unusable after Rayvanny's Homecoming Concert

Making peace

For the past few weeks, Platnumz has been appreciating different people who have contributed to his career growth in one way or another, an act that saw him reconcile with people he was not in good terms with.

Among those who Chibu Dangote made peace with include; Kifesi his former Photographer, Mwarabu Fighter his former Bodyguard, Q-Boy Msafi his former stylist, Papa Misifa the man who believed in him when he was nobody, and Bob Junior his former producer.