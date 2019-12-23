WCB President Nasseb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz caught many unawares after mending fences with his rivals ahead of his much anticipated concert to mark 10 years in the industry.

In a series of posts, Platnumz has been appreciating different people who have contributed to his career growth in one way or another, an act that saw him reconcile with people he was not in good terms with.

Among those who Chibu Dangote made peace with include; Kifesi his former Photographer, Mwarabu Fighter his former Bodyguard, Q-Boy Msafi his former stylist, Papa Misifa the man who believed in him when he was nobody, and Bob Junior his former producer.

Apart from Papa Misifa and Bob Junior, the rest exited WCB Wasafi under unclear circumstances hence the fall-out that was witnessed thereafter.

In every post, the WCB CEO, gave a short testimony of how instrumental this people have been in his success in the music industry.

Here is what Diamond said about his former allies;

Papa Mifisa

Things changed for Diamond in 2009 when he met Msafiri Peter aka Papaa Misifa who agreed to provide financial support in nurturing Diamond’s talent. They recorded his first single title “Nenda Kamwambie” which was a dedication to his girlfriend who left him when he had nothing. That was the song which opened doors for Diamond in the music industry.

“Ulinitoa Mchangani Ukafanya niwe Almas Yenye Kung'aa Prezidaa, Pad Paipa, PAPAA MISIFA.... Kamwe sitoacha Kukushkuru...KIGOMA inakusubiri ikupe Shukran za dhati🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #TukutaneKwenyeTreni #TwenzetuLAKETANGANYIKA #TWENZETUKIGOMA #10YearsOfDiamondPlatnumz" wrote Diamond.

Kifesi

Kifesi was Diamond’s first Photographer and Videographer, who parted ways with WCB Wasafi to start own empire.

“Wewe ndie Ulietengeneza Logo ya @wcb_wasafi na Leo hii kuwa Miongoni mwa Logo Maarufu Machoni Mwa watu...Kupitia wewe Tulitimiza Dhamira ya Kuipa Heshima tasnia ya Wapiga picha na kufanya Photographers wawe wenye kuheshimiwa na Hadhi Mtaani....ningewezaje kwenda KIGOMA kwenye Miaka 10 Bila wewe........ KIGOMA inkusubiri kwa Hamu kukushukuru @kifesitz #WCB4LIFE" shared Platnumz.

Q-Boy Msafi

Q Boy Masafi used to be Diamond’s official stylist before he was sent on indefinite leave for what the Management termed as indiscipline but unfortunately he was never called back.

“Mambo ya KiDunia hayawezi Vunja Udugu wetu....We will remain Brothers For Life...Mchango wako ni Mkubwa na Milele Nitauthamini.... KIGOMA inakusubiri Ikupe Shukran za Dhati Maniger Q!! @qboymsafi_tz Kupendeza kuanzia kwenye Treni hadi Kwenye STAGE....#WCB4LIFE” said WCB President.

Mwarabu Fighter

He was Diamond’s first Bodyguard before exiting the label under unclear circumstances.

“Amini kwamba Diamond Platnumz alijengwa naanajengwa na watu wengi ambao Usiku na Mchana wanapambana kuhakikisha kwa pamoja na kijana wao tunafikisha sanaa yetu Mbali... My brother @mwarabu_fighter KIGOMA inakusubiri ikupe Shukran za Dhati🙏🏼 🛸🌍🛸 #TukutaneKwenyeTreni #TwenzetuKIGOMA #TwenzetuLAKETANGANYIKA #10YEARSOFPLATNUMZ #10YearsOfDiamondPlatnumz #10ZaPlatnumz” wrote Chibu on Mwarabu.

Bob Junior

He is the producer who worked on Diamond’s song before branching out to start own record WCB Wasafi.

“Thamni yako kwangu Milele haitofutika, na Labda Diamond Mwingine, lakini Diamond Platnumz huyu bila wewe asingekuwepo....Asante kwa Mchango wako Mkubwa Kwangu... KIGOMA inakusubiri ikupe Shukran ya Dhati @bobjuniortz ... #TukutaneKwenyeTreni #TwenzetuKIGOMA #Miaka10YaPlatnumz #10ZaPlatnumz LAKE TANGANYIKA STADIUM” shared Diamond.

On 31st December 2019, Diamond is scheduled to perform in Kigoma, as he marks 10 years in the industry.