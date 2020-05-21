Diana Marua wife to Singer Kevin Bahati has been forced to clear the air as a parody Twitter account operating under her name continues to cause her more harm than good.

In her first ever tweet, Ms Marua sought to clarify that she is not any anyway linked to the parody account that prompted KOT to link her to Jalang’o and his Boys Club.

“Hello Twitter, this being My First ever Tweet. I'D like to Notify The public that I don't have any other Twitter account and the Comments Made from the Parody Accounts do not Represent Me or My Family. This my Only & Official Twitter account @Diana_Bahati,” explained Diana Marua.

Clarification

Ms Marua's clarification comes hours after she was thrown into the Jalang’o and his Boys Club’s tribulations of cheating on their partners with different Nairobi girls.

The parody account dared to lecture women who entertain cheating partners, labeling them a disgrace to the female gender, a thing that occasioned KOT to unmask Ms Marua by unleashing her photos with Jalang’o’s Boys Club.

“Women who entertain their men cheating are a disgrace to the female gender. If Jalang'o Wife knew what #edgarobare exposed and she kept quiet then she is with him because of money like those girls selling their body to the boys club. Learn to respect yourself.” reads a tweet from Diana Marua’s impostor.

Confusing KOT

Netizens were duped to believe that she was the one operating the Twitter account that usually fights her battles whenever she (Diana) is attacked on social media.

For the better part of this week Milele FM’s Jalang’o and his close friends have been trending on Twitter after their infidelity was exposed.

The allegations were engineered by blogger Edgar Obare after he got hold of screenshots from a WhatsApp group that is believed to be that of Jalang’o and his Boys Club. The screenshots show that the Boys club has a tendency of sleeping around with different girls and go ahead to compare notes in the group.

Jalango's Boys Club

It’s believed that the boys club have rented a number of apartments in Nairobi where they take their “Mpango wa Kandos” to have a good time, drink booze and dance the night away.

Diana Marua was also linked to the Boys Club after a series of photos hanging out with Jalang’o and his friends surfaced online.

The impostor went to the extent of defending the pictures, just to make it look like it was in the hand of Ms Marua.

“Nyinyi vijana mna survive on bullying tell me who doesn't take photos with friends? Eish si kuwa celeb ni shida akiFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy Having a photo with someone doesn't mean you entertain what they do. I've got nothing to explain about this #Jalango”

