Diana Marua wife to singer Kevin Bahati has become the latest celebrity in Kenya to reach the 1 million followers mark on Instagram and she can’t keep calm.

The mother of two shared the good news via her social media pages, saluting her fans for enabling her achieve the new milestone.

“I am here because of your overwhelming Love and Support. We Bloom where we have been planted. Just an Ordinary girl with a Big God by her side... THANK YOU FOR 1 MILLION IG FOLLOWERS! We are at 103K on my YouTube Channel and I'd like us to hit 200K in a Couple of Weeks, Big Dreams yeah? 😉 SUBSCRIBE to my YouTube Channel DIANA BAHATI and let's make it a reality. Link on Bio 👆❤ THANK YOU FAM 😘” shared Diana Marua.

Diana Marua joins the Millionaire’s club and she can’t keep calm

Congrats Diana

Ms Marua is among celebrities with a huge following on different digital platforms, as just the other day her YouTube channel clocked the 100K subscriber’s.

“THANK YOU FAM FOR A 100K SUBSCRIBERS ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL, DIANA BAHATI 🙏 LET'S GET TO A MILLI HERE ON IG. LOVE YOU ALL ❤🙏” wrote Ms Marua.

A happy Bahati also shared his wife’s new achievement with a post that reads; “Congratulations @DIANA_MARUA Welcome to the Millionaire's Club 🤝 1 MILLION IG FOLLOWERS 🔥 Now Let's Get her YouTube to 200K Subscribers Link on her Bio @DIANA_MARUA ❤️”,

2 Million Mark

On March 18th, 2020 Bahati declared himself the most followed Solo Artiste in Kenya after hitting 2 million followers.

"2 MILLION INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 🔥 That Makes @BahatiKenya the Most Followed Solo Artist in Kenya and The Most Followed Gospel Artist in Africa 🌍 #Facts #BAHATI2020 #GloryToGod" reads Bahati's caption.

In this generation Instagram numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies. Advertisers who want their products and services to reach as many people as it is possible, will always approach people with a huge following and that translates into money.

Over 1 million followers

Other Celebrities who have managed to get over 1 million followers on the gram include; Eric Omondi (2.5M), Vera Sidika, Huddah Monroe, Sauti Sol, Mwalimu Churchill, Size 8, Wahu, Nameless, Akothee, Betty Kyallo, Octopizzo, Avril, DJ MO, Jalango, Willy Paul just but to mention a few.

Cristiano Ronaldo who happens to be the most followed person on Instagram apparently earns $47.8 million from paid Instagram posts annually.