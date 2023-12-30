The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Director Trevor flaunts sleek ride after surviving accident with Eve Mungai

Charles Ouma

Their Toyota Crown was badly damaged in the accident

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai flaunt sleek ride after surviving accident
Director Trevor & Eve Mungai flaunt sleek ride after surviving accident

Eve Mungai and her husband Director Trevor have surfaced with a sleek Audi car, that could be the couple’s new ride after their previous car was damaged in a nasty accident.

Recommended articles

The couple survived a grisly road accident on the night of Christmas while driving along a highway.

Their car, a Toyota Crown was left badly damaged during the accident which left the couple unscathed.

The YouTuber took to social media to update her fans, assuring them that she is well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks for checking on me guys, I'm doing okay." Wrote the You Tuber.

"There's a certain disrespect that an apology or explanation just can't fix," is the message Mungai Eve first posted after the crash.

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai flaunt sleek ride after surviving accident
Director Trevor & Eve Mungai flaunt sleek ride after surviving accident Pulse Live Kenya

The couple which mints money from content creation and deals with major brands revealed in a past interview that their channel earned them Sh800,000.

"As employees of Mungai Eve Media, my wife and I both receive a monthly salary of 800k. Each! Money that is generated through YouTube instream ads and Facebook. Even if angekua anaearn more than me to me it's not an issue for us. We believe in equal opportunities and value each value each other's contributions to our family and the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our focus is together on working as a team, supporting and empowering each other to achieve our goals. We believe that financial success should not be limited by gender, and we embrace the equal earning potential that exists in our relationship," he replied.

Director Trevor took to social media to flaunt the sleek ride with a hint that the couple could have upgraded to the German Machine.

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai flaunt sleek ride after surviving accident
Director Trevor & Eve Mungai flaunt sleek ride after surviving accident Pulse Live Kenya

The car in question is white in colour and typical of Audi, boasts of some of the best features in terms of technology and safety within its range.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Weezdom flaunts new love interest weeks after breakup with Mylee Staicey

Weezdom flaunts new love interest weeks after breakup with Mylee Staicey

19 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

19 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal gender of their unborn baby in unique event

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal gender of their unborn baby in unique event

Director Trevor flaunts sleek ride after surviving accident with Eve Mungai

Director Trevor flaunts sleek ride after surviving accident with Eve Mungai

Nick Cannon was busy this holiday season. See how he managed to make time for his kids — most of them, at least.

Nick Cannon was busy this holiday season. See how he managed to make time for his kids — most of them, at least.

24 of the most daring looks celebrities wore in 2023

24 of the most daring looks celebrities wore in 2023

Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and Stormzy songs make Obama’s favorite music of 2023

Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and Stormzy songs make Obama’s favorite music of 2023

Diana B narrates nasty road ordeal on her way to Christmas holiday destination

Diana B narrates nasty road ordeal on her way to Christmas holiday destination

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daddy Owen

Daddy Owen makes announcement amid reports of introduction ceremony with Charlene Ruto

Octopizzo holds a fourth wedding with his Mexican wife

From Siaya to grand European-style ceremony: Octopizzo keeps his word to hold 4th wedding

Christina Shusho

Fans thrilled as Christina Shusho lands in Nairobi - Get ready for 'ShushaNyavu' extravaganza!

Film-maker Abel Mutua

Film-maker Abel Mutua thrown into mourning after loss of a loved one