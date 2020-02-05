I don’t go to the kitchen or change diapers – DJ MO

Crossover 101’s DJ Mo has revealed that he never goes to the kitchen and does not change their baby’s diapers.

Speaking in a recent interview alongside his wife Size 8, Mo said that he only goes to the kitchen whenever he is getting some water.

“I don’t go to the kitchen and I don’t change diapers. I only get to the kitchen when I probably want to get water,” said the DJ.

His words were reiterated by Size 8 who stated that Mo had never changed any of their two kids’ diapers.

She added that he is however, a very responsible father and he is always there for his family and provides as he should.

The Mateke singer added that her husband is always home early and he takes their daughter to school every morning.

“True. Mo has never changed our babies’ diapers, ever! But he is a very responsible dad. He is very responsible in terms of providing time and provisions. He is always getting home by 8pm to make sure he drops Wambo to school by 7am. We don’t have a live-in house girl and so we share those roles well. Wambo and Mo are really close. They really love each other and she can really throw tantrums when he is not around,” said Size 8.

The two made the remarks as they opened up on details of how they share duties at home, despite their busy lives as celebrities.