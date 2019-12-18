Gospel singer Linet Munyali who goes by the stage name Size 8 has stepped out with her newborn baby for the first time.

In photos seen by Pulselive.co.ke, an excited Size could not hide her joy, even as she hid her newborn child’s face from the public.

The mother of two went on to say how grateful she is to God for blessing her with another child and for always taking care of her.

Photo

Size 8 steps out with new born baby for the first time

“See God!!!!! Father Lord I take this opportunity to publicly praise you for the victory I've seen in my life!!! You have given me life and blessed me with another child I give you glory! In my weakness and imperfections you have showed me with your MERCY and clothed me with your GRACE!! This is all about you JEHOVAH! Never about me!!!! HALLELUJAH GLORY TO THE LIVING GOD!!! May I earnestly seek you with my heart and mind now and forever more!!! IN JESUS NAME AMEN!!!!” wrote Size 8.

Welcomes baby number 2

This comes a few weeks after Size 8 and her husband Sammy Muraya alias DJ MO welcomed their second born baby.

The couple went ahead to share the experiences and struggles they had been through with the pregnancy from the beginning to the delivery room, in an emotional 12-minute video.

In the video, a tearful Size 8 disclosed that upon learning that she was pregnant again, months after experiencing a miscarriage, she panicked.

She also noted that she was rushed to the hospital (emergency) severally, just to check if there was any organ damaged out of her recurrent blood pressure.

Baby taken into NICU

The couple disclosed that even after delivery which was through caesarian-section, the baby was rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“At around 3 o’clock, the fetus heart rate went high again, past 170. There was an emergence in the room making sure the heartbeat goes back to normal. The next day Dr. Thuo came with his wife and they were trying to buy more time, because the scan we had was saying it was 34 weeks 4 days. So when they tested the heart rate ya mtoi was so high and they couldn’t buy more time. So they decided that we have to go to the theater because I was already at RFH so they decided I get ready for a C-section,” added Size 8.