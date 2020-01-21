Kenyans react to amount Size 8 and hubby DJ Mo are charging for Valentine’s Dinner

A section of Kenyans have expressed their displeasure with the amount celebrity couple Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo are charging for their Valentine’s dinner.

This came after they called on couples who are dating, married or courting to go have dinner with them, as they share their story of marriage and the challenges they have gone through in the years they have been together.

“Its finally here— couples only!!! Dating , courting and married you are all welcome on 14th of Feb @emoryhotelke (kileleshwa)

DINE WITH THE MURAYAS.

Relationship is a beautiful especially with the right partner and well rooted in God , whether married , dating , courting or even mnakatiana 😂😂😂 ,So come hear our story , ups and downs ,we also dine together with you and yours , play games galore with your partner , love dance and open mic for different love birds sharing their testimonies . Content 18+ only,” reads one of the posts by Mama Wambo.

The post goes on to give details of the payment method and the different types of tickets for those interested in attending the event, as well as contact details.

“Regular tickets =7k per couple, VIP tickets =10k per couple, Four course meal Dinner,” read another part of the post.

Most of the fans who commented on the post raised an issue with the amounts they were charging for the dinner, saying that it was too high.

Here are their reactions;

giulia_mafs I was ok with everything until I saw the money that is how my dream of dining with you ended

sashabellevents That's quite high tutaonea kwa vlog

shaynebrezley Acha ningoje tu youtube aki😂😂

evelynnsima In short, all couples who want to be as happy and blessed, you must also be rich.

elsy_last_born_wa_fred_machoka Staki kucke kama hata ya pads siezi afford 😢😢😢hii ndio nitaafford

mushlyd 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 economists like us will be waiting on youtube if they decide to upload otherwise nikupambana na hali yetu

ruth_tulah Eeh, tutaenda tu ya kina Njugush cz its affordable & they're funny🙌

cynthiajustin Consider VIP to be utmost KES 2500

de_moneybossette Why would you charge so high if your interest is to empower others to anchor their marriage on God?

berrylmadarah Nice idea but the fee is just out of place, 3k would have made some sense...have fun

khloe_maryanne Ghai n sasa mwananchi hataattend this dinner...... 😭😭😭.... Weeeh aki God see this n come down

mary_kithumbu Thats so expensive for some of us ,but all the best , how we wished to attend but its quite expensive

msopauline78 Atie mbeca cigana???? Anyway all the best to the couple's tutaonea YouTube na wagwakwa