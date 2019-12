Deputy President William Ruto turned 53 in style with the Ugandan parliament and staff at Serena Kampala throwing a lavish birthday party for the statesman.

The DP arrived in Kampala on Friday for the launch of the William Ruto Institute of African & Leadership Studies at Makerere University and turned 53 in the neighbouring country.

Photos shared online show a jovial DP Ruto cutting a birthday cake as the staff, children and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa cheer.

Below are photos of the event.

