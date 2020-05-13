Gospel singer Emmy Kosgei has been forced to defend herself after being accused of belittling Kalenjin men when she said that her tribesmen are introverts in recent Interview.

This comes days after the singer said that men from her community never approached her for marriage.

“I have interacted with several men from my community but they feared to hit the nail on the head to suggest marriage. There is no Kalenjin man who came to me and told me they want to marry me. This is why sometimes one sees something is good but fails to speak up,” said EmmyKosgei.

Emmy Kosgei forced to defend herself over remarks she made on Kalenjin men

Sets the record straight

Her remarks sparked outrage on social media, especially from Kalenjin men who were offended by her words.

However, in an explainer, Ms Kosgei who is married to Apostle Anselm Madubuko said that her comment was blown out of proportion.

“I think I have represented my community very well locally and internationally to take the flag of Kalenjin Music and culture, it shows how much I appreciate my people and what I do. And also being a daughter of a very great and respected leader in Kalenjin community, that will actually tell my upbringing, that I’m well-polished and having been in the limelight for over 16 years now. I believe that I can never go on a live feed/interview and talk words that can demean a community leave alone my own tribe or Kenyans at large, I can never do that. Its unethical and I would urge my fans and followers and brother to just ignore and don’t be part of cutter press that seek ill motive. Let’s stay together and stick to know the facts and video is still on Facebook it’s a very detailed and never in any way did Emmy Kosgei fight the men in Kalenjin Community. I never said such words and I’m a Christian and a pastor’s kid and ii could never mention such words,” explained Emmy Kosgei.

Emmy Kosgei forced to defend herself over remarks she made on Kalenjin men

She added that; “I just did a two-hour video recording with my kids in the house intending to reach out to my fans on social media when a selfish and ill-motivated person just picked a statement and started blowing out of proportion in the media to sell their products. He even told me they would post it and apologise later. When I mentioned the word ‘introvert’ in my speech, I didn’t mean anything selfish. In fact, the word according to the dictionary refers to people who speak less but are so powerful in the society.”

Video Courtesy