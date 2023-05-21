Esther Musila has gushed over her husband, Guardian Angel leaving fans admiring their beautiful love story.
Esther Musila celebrates Guardian Angel, heaping praises on him
She also professed her love for the singer
Recommended articles
The 52-year-old took to social media, penning a beautiful message in which she expressed her immense admiration and love for the singer, aged 32.
She hailed him as the true blessing in her life and thanked God for blessing her with a loving and understanding husband.
"Mr Omwaka, I thank God for blessing me with a loving and understanding husband like you. You are a true blessing in my life. I love you." Musila wrote.
The couple’s love has stood the test of time and continues to be strong.
The couple has on numerous occasions had to silence their critics who took issues with the difference in their age.
Another area that the couple has handled maturely is pressure to have children.
In a candid interview, the couple questioned how their having children would benefit their fans.
The pair asked fans to respect their lives and privacy by giving a savage response in which they cautioned nosy fans to focus on their lives.
"There's one question that I always ask. My child? how is it a benefit to you? It's none of your business. People should learn to respect people's lives," Musila fired.
He cautioned that a man questioning another about babies could be raising the latter’s kids without his knowledge as it is only the woman who knows the father of their kids.
"In this world we are living in today live in.. mwanaume usiulize mwanaume mwingine kuhusu mambo ya mtoto. Ata wewe wenye uko nao ni mama tu anajua ni wa nani. Unaezakua hapa nje ukisema ata huyu jamaa hapati watoto.. kumbe wenye uko nao in wangu," said the singer.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke