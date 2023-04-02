Guardian Angel, Esther Musila's savage response to critics over babies

In a candid interview, the couple questioned how their having children would benefit their fans.

The pair asked fans to respect their lives and privacy by giving a savage response in which they cautioned nosy fans to focus on their lives.

"There's one question that I always ask. My child? how is it a benefit to you? It's none of your business. People should learn to respect people's lives," Musila fired.

On his part, the singer noted that it is odd for a man to keep asking another when he intends to have a child.

He cautioned that a man questioning another about babies could be raising the latter’s kids without his knowledge as it is only the woman who knows the father of their kids.

"In this world we are living in today live in.. mwanaume usiulize mwanaume mwingine kuhusu mambo ya mtoto. Ata wewe wenye uko nao ni mama tu anajua ni wa nani. Unaezakua hapa nje ukisema ata huyu jamaa hapati watoto.. kumbe wenye uko nao in wangu," said the singer.

Esther has three children from her previous relationship.