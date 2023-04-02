The sports category has moved to a new website.

Guardian Angel, Esther Musila's savage response to critics over babies

Charles Ouma

Gospel singer Guardian Angel and Esther Musila told off critics pressuring them over babies in a savage response

Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila
Gospel singer, Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila have responded to fans who consistently put them under pressure them over babies.

In a candid interview, the couple questioned how their having children would benefit their fans.

The pair asked fans to respect their lives and privacy by giving a savage response in which they cautioned nosy fans to focus on their lives.

"There's one question that I always ask. My child? how is it a benefit to you? It's none of your business. People should learn to respect people's lives," Musila fired.

On his part, the singer noted that it is odd for a man to keep asking another when he intends to have a child.

Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila
He cautioned that a man questioning another about babies could be raising the latter’s kids without his knowledge as it is only the woman who knows the father of their kids.

"In this world we are living in today live in.. mwanaume usiulize mwanaume mwingine kuhusu mambo ya mtoto. Ata wewe wenye uko nao ni mama tu anajua ni wa nani. Unaezakua hapa nje ukisema ata huyu jamaa hapati watoto.. kumbe wenye uko nao in wangu," said the singer.

Esther has three children from her previous relationship.

Guardian Angel enjoys a cordial relationship with his step children who are all adults and who in a previous interview, shared that they look up to the singer as a mentor

Charles Ouma
