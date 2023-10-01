The sports category has moved to a new website.


Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage & Nyashinski thrill fans at electrifying concert in Nairobi

Charles Ouma

It was a meeting of legends as Congolese superstar Fally Ipupa teamed up with Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage, Kenya’s Nyashinski and South Africa’s female DJ duo TxC at Walker Town Nairobi.

Nyashinski, Fally Ipupa and Tiwa Savage performing at Uhuru Grounds in Nairobi
Nyashinski, Fally Ipupa and Tiwa Savage performing at Uhuru Grounds in Nairobi

As night set in, Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi City came to life with and excited crowd filling it to capacity, ready for an experience of a lifetime as some of the continent’s top music talent converged under the same roof.

Uhuru Gardens was packet to capacity with revelers ready to have an experience of a lifetime.

The sound, the screens and the set-up was all on point with the weather equally good for the stars to bring the roof down and give their fans an unrivalled experience of fun and entertainment.

The crowd went into a frenzy when Fally took to the stage with wild cheers as he settled down to the business of serving them the best of his performances for the night.

With the ecstatic crowd joining in, the Congolese maestro belted out some of his popular hit songs that kept the crowd on their feet for the better part of the night.

With the crowd yearning for more, Fally Ipupa promised that he will be back soon for another show towards the end of his performance with the crowd cheering in agreement.

The Lingala maestro brought along his dancing shoes, blending his performance with perfect dance moves alongside the dancers on stage.

READ: Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage & Nyashinski to headline concert in Nairobi

Tiwa Savage spiced up the night with an exhilarating performance packed with energy.

Her rendition of the hit song Who is your guy? fired up the crowd, with revelers joining in singing the chorus .

With her powerful and melodious voice tearing through the night, the crowd reverberated in appreciation.

As expected, Kenyan star, Nyashski did not disappoint either when he took to the stage.

With his signature electrifying performance and his ability to connect with the crowd, Nyashinski gave his all with the crowd cheering in appreciation and joining in singing some of his popular hit songs.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
