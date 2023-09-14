The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage & Nyashinski to headline concert in Nairobi

Amos Robi

Fally Ipupa returns to Nairobi for the first time since his 2018 performance.

Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage and Nyashinski
Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage and Nyashinski

Congolese superstar Fally Ipupa and Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage are all set to grace the stage in Nairobi alongside Nyashinski and South African female DJ duo TxC this month.

Recommended articles

They will headline KBL's Walker Town concert scheduled to take place at the captivating Uhuru Gardens on September 30.

Fally Ipupa's return to Kenya is a momentous occasion, marking his first performance in the city in five years. In 2018, the 'Ecolé' singer thrilled fans with an unforgettable performance at the very same venue.

He then embarked on a tour to promote his fourth album, 'Tokoos Nouvel,' which had been released in late 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fally Ipupa in a previous performance
Fally Ipupa in a previous performance Fally Ipupa in a previous performance Pulse Live Kenya

PHOTOS: Fally Ipupa shuts down Nairobi with electrifying 4-hour performance

The audience was treated to a musical feast, including hits like 'Ecole,' 'Eloko Yo,' 'Juste Une Danse,' 'Nidja,' 'Original,' 'Service,' 'Posa,' and many more. Fally Ipupa's unique style, deeply rooted in Congolese rhumba, has made him a global sensation.

Joining him on stage is Tiwa Savage, a renowned Nigerian artist who will be making a highly anticipated return to Nairobi.

While she didn't perform during her last visit in 2022, her presence alone promises to ignite the stage with her hit songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyashinski, a favourite among Kenyan music enthusiasts, will be delivering live performances of his latest tracks, including 'Moment of Bliss,' 'Good to Me,' and 'Beautiful.' Fans can expect an exhilarating showcase of his musical prowess.

Nyashinski in a previous performance
Nyashinski in a previous performance Nyashinski in a previous performance Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Vote for Music Influencer of the Year

Walker Town is celebrating its one-year anniversary since its inception, having been hosted in various regions, including Eldoret, Meru and Nakuru.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wakavinye's new ride rivals husband's Toyota Prado

Wakavinye's new ride rivals husband's Toyota Prado

Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage & Nyashinski to headline concert in Nairobi

Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage & Nyashinski to headline concert in Nairobi

Christina Shusho lauds Diamond after making stage entrance in coffin

Christina Shusho lauds Diamond after making stage entrance in coffin

Urban vs countryside: How Kadusko & Mr Mbili Mbili tell stories on TikTok

Urban vs countryside: How Kadusko & Mr Mbili Mbili tell stories on TikTok

Eric Omondi reveals role Raila & Ida will play in political debut

Eric Omondi reveals role Raila & Ida will play in political debut

Tems makes Times 100 Next list

Tems makes Times 100 Next list

Thespian Alliwah David speaks on mentoring Jalang'o & Lynn Ngugi before stardom

Thespian Alliwah David speaks on mentoring Jalang'o & Lynn Ngugi before stardom

Bahati, Terence react to Andrew Kibe's exit from YouTube

Bahati, Terence react to Andrew Kibe's exit from YouTube

Why Mzungu Mwitu gets feeling of guilt with Ruth Matete’s daughter

Why Mzungu Mwitu gets feeling of guilt with Ruth Matete’s daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema makes history with MTV VMA win with Selena Gomez, thanks Fela for starting Afrobeats

Rema makes history with MTV VMA win with Selena Gomez, thanks Fela for starting Afrobeats

Black Sherif

Black Sherif bags another BET nomination for 'Best International Flow Award'

Jose Chameleone, Weasel and Pallaso

Chameleone announces ‘Mayanja Brothers’ concert

Patoranking drops his fourth album 'World Best'

Patoranking features Kizz Daniel, Victony, Gyakie on 4th album 'World Best'