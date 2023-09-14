Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage & Nyashinski to headline concert in Nairobi

They will headline KBL's Walker Town concert scheduled to take place at the captivating Uhuru Gardens on September 30.

Fally Ipupa's return to Kenya is a momentous occasion, marking his first performance in the city in five years. In 2018, the 'Ecolé' singer thrilled fans with an unforgettable performance at the very same venue.

He then embarked on a tour to promote his fourth album, 'Tokoos Nouvel,' which had been released in late 2017.

Fally Ipupa in a previous performance Pulse Live Kenya

The audience was treated to a musical feast, including hits like 'Ecole,' 'Eloko Yo,' 'Juste Une Danse,' 'Nidja,' 'Original,' 'Service,' 'Posa,' and many more. Fally Ipupa's unique style, deeply rooted in Congolese rhumba, has made him a global sensation.

Joining him on stage is Tiwa Savage, a renowned Nigerian artist who will be making a highly anticipated return to Nairobi.

While she didn't perform during her last visit in 2022, her presence alone promises to ignite the stage with her hit songs.

Nyashinski, a favourite among Kenyan music enthusiasts, will be delivering live performances of his latest tracks, including 'Moment of Bliss,' 'Good to Me,' and 'Beautiful.' Fans can expect an exhilarating showcase of his musical prowess.

Nyashinski in a previous performance Pulse Live Kenya

