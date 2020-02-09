Rap artiste Fena Gitu popularly known as Fenamenal responded to fans who were asking her when she would settle down and get married.

Speaking in an interview with Milele FM presenter Chris and Kartello, Fena revealed that she was also wondering why she wasn’t settling down.

This comes after a fan asked why there weren't any invitations to a wedding. “Swali ni mbona hatuiti harusi hatumsikiii kwa mambo ya malavi davi bana kunani kuliendaje?kamuulize kwani Kuna kitu na Timmt T Dat?” asked one the fans.

Fena Gitu responds to fans asking her when she’ll get married

“Hamnanga maswali zingine by the way. Hizo ni za polisi. Nimeulizwa hii swali miaka nyingi pia mi najiuliza hizo maswali mafans wanauliza Nitaoa lini" said Fena.

Asked what she looked for in a partner she disclosed that the only quality she looked for in a person was a God fearing trait.

Fena who was was currently on a vacation in Bali was asked who had accompanied her to the vacation but she didn't disclose anything only saying that she was accompanied by friends.

“Ulikuwa peke yako tu ama? asked Chris.

“Nlikua Maraundi tu, swali tu ni ujue nlikua kwa raundi zangu na marafiki zangu wenye si lazima ujue” responded Fena.

She also revealed that she would drop a track with one of the gengetone artistes terming gengetone as the future.

Photos from her vacation (Courtesy)

