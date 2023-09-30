The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Entertainment

Fireworks as Arap Uria takes to social media with placard & gift for Peter Drury

Charles Ouma

Popular comic football content creator 'commentator' Arap Uria who shot to fame with his lip-synching of legendary commentator Peter Drury’s poetic commentaries has stirred social media with his latest stunt.

In a bid to catch the attention of the commentator, Arap Uria took to social media donning his signature look - tattered attire with two tin cups balanced over his head (to imitate earphones) that catapulted him to fame.

The content creator shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter held showing him holding a white goat and a placard that read:

“Your gift peter Drury” with the photo captioned “How can I get a passport for this goat😂😂😂 “.

Unlike in past instances when similar stunts were well-received, resulting in Arap Uria meeting the legendary commentator in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, this time the reception was lukewarm with more criticism than praise.

A section of netizens noted that Drury has already given Arap Uria enough boost in his career and the former can no longer hang on to such stunts to propel his fame and career.

@AmDanielMaithya: Establish yourself with what you achieved through Drury brand and go slow on clout chasing.

@Iconic_Kemboi: Watu walimove on jomba,focus na mambo ya kujenga nchi

Others opined that with Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, Arap Uria needs to prepare for the opportunities that come with it by reinventing himself rather than clout chasing.

@HesbounEtyang: Time to learn and unlearn.

@Douglasorangi: Hii ya Drury haina maziwa tena. Overmilked it.

Some noted that having had the opportunity to meet Drury in person, he should not be resorting to placards to attract his attention if at all he is serious about getting the gift delivered.

Others suggested better use for the goat.

@Kelvinrono0: Can you sell it and help that villager of yours pay school fees, and he'll never forget you.

Charles Ouma
