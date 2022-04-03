All about comedian Arap Uria who was recognized by SuperSport

The little-known comedian, in the skit highlighted by SuperSport, performed an impression of famous football commentator Peter Drury and it earned him an interview from the football channel as well as a special message from the man he imitated.

Eager to one day meet Uria, Drury stated: "So sad that the week you're on, I'm over here in Doha to witness the World Cup draw... Listen, I love what you do. I hope you're laughing with me not at me, I must say I'm certainly laughing with you, it's terrifically funny, it's superb!

Pulse Live Kenya

"Football shouldn't be taken too seriously, just seriously enough and with all the passion that you have shown for it. I do love your work and I do hope one day we'll get to meet each other face-to-face and you can teach me how to commentate," the British football commentator invited.

Responding to the international recognition, Arap Uria stated: "It means a lot to be recognized by an International TV. Thank you dear Lord, continue opening doors to success."

Uria has also done impressions of Sky Sports British commentator Martin Tyler.

Who is Arap Uria?

Arap Uria's real name is Meshack Kiprop Biwott. He is 27 years old (born on November 22, 1994) and hails from a village in Moiben constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

He is a teacher by profession, having graduated from the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor's degree in Education in 2019.

Uria is a family name which he adopted for his stage persona. The character he portrays in his skits is inspired by his grandfather.

The comedian's journey in comedy has slowly grown over the years through his YouTube channel and influencer work he does on his Instagram page, working with brands such as MultiChoice (DStv) and Betika.

Pulse Live Kenya

When he initially started, his skits involved the portrayal of drunken rants which he says offended his father, a staunch Christian. He was, however, encouraged by his mother to continue developing his comedy acts.

He has since enlisted a co-performer for the skits, Gogo Smallz, and changed his scripts from using his vernacular - Kalenjin - to incorporating Swahili and English lip-synchs.