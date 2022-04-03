RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

All about comedian Arap Uria who was recognized by SuperSport

Miriam Mwende

Kenyan skit comedian Arap Uria recognized by SuperSport Football, gets a special message from Peter Drury

Kenyan skit comedian and Instagram influencer Arap Uria

An emerging Kenyan skit comedian, Arap Uria, has received recognition from the international football media channel SuperSport, for one of his skits.

The little-known comedian, in the skit highlighted by SuperSport, performed an impression of famous football commentator Peter Drury and it earned him an interview from the football channel as well as a special message from the man he imitated.

Eager to one day meet Uria, Drury stated: "So sad that the week you're on, I'm over here in Doha to witness the World Cup draw... Listen, I love what you do. I hope you're laughing with me not at me, I must say I'm certainly laughing with you, it's terrifically funny, it's superb!

Kenyan skit comedian and Instagram influencer Arap Uria 2

"Football shouldn't be taken too seriously, just seriously enough and with all the passion that you have shown for it. I do love your work and I do hope one day we'll get to meet each other face-to-face and you can teach me how to commentate," the British football commentator invited.

Responding to the international recognition, Arap Uria stated: "It means a lot to be recognized by an International TV. Thank you dear Lord, continue opening doors to success."

Uria has also done impressions of Sky Sports British commentator Martin Tyler.

Arap Uria's real name is Meshack Kiprop Biwott. He is 27 years old (born on November 22, 1994) and hails from a village in Moiben constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

He is a teacher by profession, having graduated from the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor's degree in Education in 2019.

Uria is a family name which he adopted for his stage persona. The character he portrays in his skits is inspired by his grandfather.

The comedian's journey in comedy has slowly grown over the years through his YouTube channel and influencer work he does on his Instagram page, working with brands such as MultiChoice (DStv) and Betika.

Kenyan skit comedian and Instagram influencer Arap Uria

When he initially started, his skits involved the portrayal of drunken rants which he says offended his father, a staunch Christian. He was, however, encouraged by his mother to continue developing his comedy acts.

He has since enlisted a co-performer for the skits, Gogo Smallz, and changed his scripts from using his vernacular - Kalenjin - to incorporating Swahili and English lip-synchs.

Arap Uria now boasts of over 37,700 followers on Instagram and over 324,000 subscribers on YouTube, along with paid partnerships with major companies in Kenya.

Miriam Mwende

