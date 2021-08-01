Njambi opens up about tough pregnancy

In a recent interview, the mother of two spoke on the experience saying that she didn't even know the importance of what her water breaking, meant.

"My water broke and instead of going to the hospital, I went to my mother-in-law as she lived around. I was meant to go on a roadshow on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On Saturday morning I told my mum I was going on a roadshow but my water had broken. She was very upset and asked me If I was mad given I was just at home laying on my bed, luckily we had booked a space at St Mary's.

TRHK’s actress Njambi welcomes baby number 2, talks about miscarriage (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The doctor told me I would be taken for a CS. I however refused and told them I would only do it if I had been hospitalized for a month.

He told me they would have to induce me but I also refused and told them they could as well induce themselves. Tension for me got high because of seeing women in labour.

I had only dilated up to 4cm, so the doctor advised me to walk around to help quicken my labour."

Njambi added, "I laboured for 12 hours, I could feel the baby's head and the nurse kept telling me to lie on the bed. I warned the doctor that If they did not attend to me I would deliver on the floor.

Tamara's head was also big so I had a tear and had to be stitched up. I went back to the hospital like 15 times in the first week as I knew nothing about babies. That's why it's important to get a baby at the right age." Njambi concluded.

Njambi's first born daughter is named Tamara. She split up with her baby daddy back in 2017. A year later, she suffered a miscarriage. Njambi lost her baby five months into the pregnancy.