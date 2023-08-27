The sports category has moved to a new website.


I'm now completely broke - Belgian businessman laments after split from Kenyan lover

Charles Ouma

The regret comes after split from his Kenyan lover

File image of Belgian TikToker Frank Rahma formerly known as Frank Murugi inside a Lamborghini

Popularly TikTok content creator, Frank Rahma formerly known as Frank Murugi has alleged that he is broke after three years of dating Kenyan lady of Kikuyu descent.

In a thin-veiled attack in which he did not mention names, the Belgian businessman noted that he gave too much love to the wrong person only to end up completely broke and coming to his current realization.

The businessman let his thoughts known in a clip that has since gone viral.

The clip shows Frank in a somber mood, reflecting on the events of his life in recent years and sharing his experiences with the world.

"After being with a Kikuyu lady for three years, I'm now completely broke. I realize I gave too much love to the wrong person" Frank, whose real name is Neluemrev Knarf stated.

The controversial Belgian was previously married to a 22-year-old Kenyan lady identified as Murugi before parting ways.

File image of Belgian TikToker Frank Rahma formerly known as Frank Murugi inside a Lamborghini Pulse Live Kenya

The pair wedded a few years ago before and were blessed with one daughter before the split.

READ: Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

The relationship began its downward spiral after Frank introduced yet another lady in his, identified as Rahma who he ushered in as his wife.

"I'm back in Belgium to spend some time with my Rahma and my kids. I will be here for three months. I went to Kenya in November 2022 and spent all my time with Murugi and you think Rahma and my kids like that I'm always in Kenya? Murugi shouldn't complain because I'm always with her. It is now time to be with Rahma and my kids," he said in a past TikTok video.

The Belgian is known to pamper the women in his life with love and often adds their name to his especially on his social media pages.

Currently, he goes by the name Frank Rahma.

Previously, he was Frank Murugi with the second name being that of his then Kenyan lover and wife.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
