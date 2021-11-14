RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Harmonize claims he's found the woman of his life

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Mapenzi, kitu tamu sana!

Harmonize
Harmonize

"Finally I have the woman of my life." These are the words Tanzanian singer Harmonize shared on his Instagram Story, signaling he's finally moved on from his ex-wife Sarah Michelotti.

Recommended articles

Rajab Abdul Kahali popularly known as Konde Boy said recently that he was not looking for love, after his apology to ex-wife Sarah Michelotti and Birthday message to ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala raised eyebrows.

In an update, Konde Boy said that he was just making peace with his ex-wife and that doesn’t necessarily mean that he want her back.

“Sihitaji Mahusiano mapya wala ya Zamani, I just made things clear and to appreciate the woman who was there for me Tukapitia mengi kuachana sio Vita…Single forever” wrote Konde Boy.

Message to Kajala

On the other hand, the Attitude Maker joined other Tanzanians in wishing her ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala a happy Birthday upon turning a year older.

“Happy Birthday K…. Nakutakia Maisha marefu na Yenye Mafanikio Na Furaha tele.

@kajalafrida 🤞❤ NAHESHIMU SANA WATU NILOYOWAHI KUWAPA MOYO WANGU

ISHI MIAKA MINGI BINT MASANJA #SINDWELE” said Harmonize.

The message come days after Kajala covered a tattoo he got in Harmonize’s name with a Red-Rose flower.

Earlier this year, Konde Boy and Kajala got matching tattoos of their name initials; ‘K’ for Harmonize and ‘H’ for Kajala at a time they were swimming in the deep waters of love.

However, they broke up after only two months of dating, after it emerged that Harmonize was also seducing Kajala’s daughter Paula Kajala who is now dating Rayvanny.

Harmonize was the first one to cover-up his tattoo. On May 1st, the singer replaced the tattoo he had of Kajala’s name initial ‘K’ with ‘Konde Gang’.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Harmonize claims he's found the woman of his life

Harmonize claims he's found the woman of his life

Makena Njeri breaks silence following recent drama involving Michelle Ntalami

Makena Njeri breaks silence following recent drama involving Michelle Ntalami

KRG the don claims ex wife is struggling without him

KRG the don claims ex wife is struggling without him

Sexual assault claim against Willy Paul is defamatory, court rules

Sexual assault claim against Willy Paul is defamatory, court rules

Tanasha's response after Risper Faith exposed her over refusal to pay Sh850K

Tanasha's response after Risper Faith exposed her over refusal to pay Sh850K

Throat infection threatens Nyashinski’s concert performance tomorrow

Throat infection threatens Nyashinski’s concert performance tomorrow

Buruklyn Boyz's song rated among 7 best drill tracks around the world

Buruklyn Boyz's song rated among 7 best drill tracks around the world

Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in beautiful ceremony

Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in beautiful ceremony

Lindah Oguttu’s reaction as KOT pits her against Carol Radull on Twitter

Lindah Oguttu’s reaction as KOT pits her against Carol Radull on Twitter

Trending

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

Public Service and Gender CAS Rachel Shebesh and her husband Frank during their traditional wedding. Photo: scmediake

Sanaipei Tande opens up on being offered money by Maina Kageni to have his baby [Video]

Sanaipei Tande and Maina Kageni

Zari Hassan over the moon as she celebrates new milestone

Zari Hassan

Sauti Sol's Bien breaks down how he will spend his Sh50 million

Sauti’s Sol’s Bien drops much anticipated EP ‘Bald Men Love Better’ ft Aaron Rimbui