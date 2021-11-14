Harmonize claims he's found the woman of his life

Rajab Abdul Kahali popularly known as Konde Boy said recently that he was not looking for love, after his apology to ex-wife Sarah Michelotti and Birthday message to ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala raised eyebrows.

In an update, Konde Boy said that he was just making peace with his ex-wife and that doesn’t necessarily mean that he want her back.

“Sihitaji Mahusiano mapya wala ya Zamani, I just made things clear and to appreciate the woman who was there for me Tukapitia mengi kuachana sio Vita…Single forever” wrote Konde Boy.

Message to Kajala

On the other hand, the Attitude Maker joined other Tanzanians in wishing her ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala a happy Birthday upon turning a year older.

“Happy Birthday K…. Nakutakia Maisha marefu na Yenye Mafanikio Na Furaha tele.

@kajalafrida 🤞❤ NAHESHIMU SANA WATU NILOYOWAHI KUWAPA MOYO WANGU

ISHI MIAKA MINGI BINT MASANJA #SINDWELE” said Harmonize.

The message come days after Kajala covered a tattoo he got in Harmonize’s name with a Red-Rose flower.

Earlier this year, Konde Boy and Kajala got matching tattoos of their name initials; ‘K’ for Harmonize and ‘H’ for Kajala at a time they were swimming in the deep waters of love.

However, they broke up after only two months of dating, after it emerged that Harmonize was also seducing Kajala’s daughter Paula Kajala who is now dating Rayvanny.