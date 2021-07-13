Frida Kajala covers Harmonize's Tattoo with a rose, months after Breakup (Photo)

Bongo movie actress Frida Kajala Masanja is making headlines again after her latest stint of covering up a tattoo she got of ex-boyfriend, Harmonize. On Tuesday, Kajala opted to covered up the Tattoo she got while in a relationship with Harmonize with a red-rose.
The two got matching tattoos after going public with their relationship that lasted for 2 months only
A few months ago, Konde Boy and Kajala got matching tattoos of their name initials; ‘K’ for Harmonize and ‘H’ for Kajala at a time they were swimming in the deep waters of love.
However, they broke up after only two months of dating, after it emerged that Harmonize was also seducing Kajala’s daughter Paula Kajala who is now dating Rayvanny.
Harmonize was the first one to cover-up his tattoo. On May 1st, the Attitude singer replaced the tattoo he had of Kajala’s name initial ‘K’ with ‘Konde Gang’.
Notorious for tattoos, Konde Boy also had his ex, Sarah Michelotti name tattooed on his arm as well as WCB President, Diamond Platnumz.
Harmonize confirmed the break in April while introducing a new single that he had been featured in by his New Signee Anjella.
He said that Kajala and his daughter Paula Kajala will remain to be his favorites and will never forget the moments they shared, despite their relationship being short-lived.
“(K) & (P) Still my favourites Sitokaa na Kuwaza Siku Chache Tulizopishana Nitawaza Zaidi Kipindi Kirefu tulicho Ishi Kwa Upendo Mungu awabariki Sanaa...!!! na Awatangulie thanks 🙏 DEM FAVOURITE SONG VIDEO DROPPING TONIGHT 7:00 🇹🇿” wrote Harmonize.
