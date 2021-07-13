Frida Kajala covers Harmonize's Tattoo with a rose, months after Breakup (Photo)

A few months ago, Konde Boy and Kajala got matching tattoos of their name initials; ‘K’ for Harmonize and ‘H’ for Kajala at a time they were swimming in the deep waters of love.

However, they broke up after only two months of dating, after it emerged that Harmonize was also seducing Kajala’s daughter Paula Kajala who is now dating Rayvanny.

Harmonize was the first one to cover-up his tattoo. On May 1st, the Attitude singer replaced the tattoo he had of Kajala’s name initial ‘K’ with ‘Konde Gang’.

Notorious for tattoos, Konde Boy also had his ex, Sarah Michelotti name tattooed on his arm as well as WCB President, Diamond Platnumz.

Harmonize confirmed the break in April while introducing a new single that he had been featured in by his New Signee Anjella.

Harmonize with his New Catch Frida Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

He said that Kajala and his daughter Paula Kajala will remain to be his favorites and will never forget the moments they shared, despite their relationship being short-lived.