YouTuber and influencer Maureen Waititu has opened up on the bad relationship she has had with her father, over the years.

Ms Waititu said that her father has always rejected her and nothing has changed to date, and this had her growing up traumatized and afraid of rejection.

She went on to state that when she started her healing process, the first person she had to forgive was her mother who always pushed her to create a relationship with the father.

He kept rejecting me - Maureen Waititu opens up on relationship with her Dad

The former model however, stated that she wouldn’t blame her mother, because she did not know what she was doing was affecting her.

Maureen Waititu who was speaking on her childhood traumas said that it all makes sense now and she would never let her children face consequences of her decisions.

She also called on parents to always sort out their issues and move on like nothing ever happened.

Here is what she said;

“Hey loves! 💝💝

SENSITIVE MATTER⚠️

I am on a thinking spree and kindly indulge me.

Have you guys confronted or tackled your childhood traumas?

In my quest to heal, I have learnt aloooooooot about myself and the reasons behind most of the decisions that I've made in some of my friendships and relationships.

Allow me to share something that I've been toying with for a while now.

When I started my healing journey, the first person I had to forgive was my mum. Though I know she didn't know any better, I constantly wish that she never pushed me to build a relationship with a man (my dad) who vehemently kept rejecting me till date. Through this trauma, I grew up with great fear of abandonment and rejection.

A lot make sense now and in my quest to heal and make decisions that will make my kids' lives better, I hope urge all parents to deal with their issues and not to push those innocent little humans in the Cross fire. Heal, move, reject, plan, sacrifice, seek help and do all you can to change the narrative for the future generations.

It all starts with us! Again, stop living like you're stuck to a situation forever. Don't confuse a season for a lifetime. EVERY SITUATION HAS AN EXPIRATION DATE. Things change!!!! Lovely evening all”