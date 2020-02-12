Huddah Cosmetics CEO Huddah Monroe came to the aid of special needs children located in Mathare.

Billian the founder of Ficha Uchi Initiative took to Instagram to thank the Entrepreneur for donating standing/walking aids, clothes, and wipes to the needy children.

“My good friend @huddahthebosschick thank you for donating modern standing/walking aids for our children with special needs(disabilities),clothes and wipes to our children in Mathare. Be blessed geng geng 🙏🏼🙏🏼” read his post.

Huddah comes to the aid of needy children in Mathare

The beauty took to Instagram to share the news with the caption “Delivered my kids sitting aid. I can’t wait to see them again soon” read Huddah’s post.

This comes a few weeks after the socialite and Tanzanian RnB singer Juma Jux caused a hullabaloo online after being spotted holidaying together in Zanzibar, amid reports of Juma’s breakup with her Mzungu girlfriend Nayika.

For the better part of this week, short videos of Ms Monroe and Jux having a good in Zanzibar raised eyebrows among their fans, with a section alleging that the two were dating, while others argued that they were just friends.

Huddah comes to the aid of needy children in Mathare

As that was going on, Juma Jux’s girlfriend Niyaka was engaging in a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram, when a curious one (fan) wanted to know if the two were still an item.

To the surprise of many, Nayika replied with a big No, after being asked if she was still seeing the Sugua hit-maker.

“Are you still with Jux” asked the curious fan.

Nayika responded saying; NO.

A cross Check on their Instagram pages, also indicates that the two have deleted all the photos they ever took together.