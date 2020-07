Churchill show Comedian George Maina Njoroge alias Njoro the comedian has for the first time opened up about battling depression and alcoholism as he appeals for help from Kenyans.

Speaking to his fellow comedian Zainabu Zeddy, Njoro disclosed that he has attempted suicide three times over the struggles he was going through, but all the attempts failed.

He pointed out that towards the end of last year, (October, November and December) life was very hard for him and he made a decision to throwing himself down a cliff but a stranger intervened and saved his life.

“Ya kwanza nililamba dawa ya Panya, nilikuwa nalamba ka Glucose, ya pili nilibuy dawa ya Ng’ombe, hiyo nilikuwa nimeambiwa ukichapa ni hivyo, nilichapa hiyo. Ingine nilijaribu kujikata hapa kwa Mkono but Zote Zilifail.

October, November December, nilikuwa mbaya hata ukinotice Instagram yangu hiyo time sikuwa napost anything, ni state nilikuwa. Nilikuwa mbaya. Kuna ile time nilikucall, nilikuwa nataka kwenda kujipeana hapa View point, nilikuwwa nataka kwenda kurusha Gari na huko chini. Sijuwi mungu alituma nani, kuna mtu tu alikuja nikiwa naomba maombi ile ya Mwisho, I don’t know kama huyo mtu alisikia. Alikuwa na Lorry, aka park nyuma yangu na akahook gari yangu, sasa wakati nimemaliza maombi ya mwisho kwenda kudrive gari haiendi, Kumbe alikuwa amehook gari yangu nyuma, so akanishow hutafanya hii kitu unataka, so watu wakajaa hapo nikajitoa. But I was going there,” said Njoro.

The funnyman went ahead to state that, currently he is in need of financial support and counselling because the Medicine he has been taking to help better his condition is very expensive.

“Nilikuwa nimefika Mwisho, inakuwa story ingine painful sana lakini kila mtu napambana na hali yake. So kitu naenza omba ni financial Support because I lost everything, na pia kama kunamsee anaweza sponsor hiyo story ya mental health. Numba yangu ya simu ni 0746426336 (George Njoroge).

I think wewe ndo comedian wa Kwanza amekuja, you know ukilose vitu mob. Unalose mpaka mabeshte. Because I lost everything, hata sai place naishi ni Home, Nakuru. Ndo maisha imefika, imenichapa makofi, left right and Center. Hakuna kitui sijajaribu, nakumbuka hata ushasikia story yangu ya suicide. Nimejaribu mara tatu, mpaka mathe akasema hapa huyu kijana anaenda sasa. Na zote zile fail na hiyo ni mpango yangu, but truth be told siko poa, ni kubaya sana, it’s very bad, mimi ilinifanya mpaka nikaingia depression.

My depression was very bad, at least sai kuna madawa nilikuwa nakunywa but again tena kuna shida ingine Mzee nay eye akakuja akakuwa msick sana. Akapatikana na cancer, sasa unaona hiyo pressure yote, uko na watoto pale. Mzee ni Cancer ya Tumbo.

Shida yangu ya pili I lost everything, so msee anaweza nisaidia, asaidie tu mahali ataweza, nitawapea Number. (0746426336 -George Njoroge).

I need counseling on Mental Health

Asked on whether he needs to be taken to Rehab, Njoro said that the biggest thing he needs right now is counselling because he is trying to bounce back slowly.

“Si kitu nataka hata si Rehab, juu story ya pombe nilifika mahali nikaacha, saa hizi ni counselor wa depression, because hizo dawa they are very expensive alafu unaona mashida ziko pale huweze affair, so nikapata Daktari counselor anadeal na mental health inaweza kuwa poa," added Njoro.

Njoro also made it clear that he is ready to do any kind of work that will help him make ends meet and put food on the table.

"Saa hizi job yoyote nitapiga, mtu yeyote akaniita, nitareport Monday, hata akisema sai, heri ni fulize Fare lakini tukuje hiyo kazi,” Njoro the comedian said.

